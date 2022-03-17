We have large urban areas (D.C., Baltimore, Hampton Roads); strong suburban areas throughout; rural voters from West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and Southern and Western Maryland; the gamut of minority voters including African, Asian and Hispanic Americans; and all religious affiliations. And it would limit candidate travel by concentrating all these voters in four adjacent jurisdictions.
Though this wouldn’t necessarily have to be the first primary day, the earlier the better, to minimize the Iowa/New Hampshire problem, which is becoming more archaic by the year.
Ted Lopatkiewicz, McLean