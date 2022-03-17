To follow up on Dan Balz’s March 13 Sunday Take column, “Democrats ponder Iowa’s first-to-vote primary status,” Democrats and Republicans should establish early in the primary process a “Potomac Primary,” consisting of Virginia, West Virginia, D.C. and Maryland voting on the same day. This would provide all corners of our nation’s electorate a voice in an early primary.

We have large urban areas (D.C., Baltimore, Hampton Roads); strong suburban areas throughout; rural voters from West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and Southern and Western Maryland; the gamut of minority voters including African, Asian and Hispanic Americans; and all religious affiliations. And it would limit candidate travel by concentrating all these voters in four adjacent jurisdictions.

Though this wouldn’t necessarily have to be the first primary day, the earlier the better, to minimize the Iowa/New Hampshire problem, which is becoming more archaic by the year.

Ted Lopatkiewicz, McLean