Control of the high ground has always been essential in military strategy. Humankind’s ability to place hundreds of objects into Earth orbit, and even lunar orbit, expands this geographic fact. Just as whoever controls the air can control the ground, whoever controls space can control the air — and, hence, the globe.

This is particularly true for the United States, whose military power rests on its ability to use satellites to observe enemy movement and target precision munitions. If an enemy can destroy our satellites, it would disrupt our communications, obscure our intelligence and eliminate one of our primary military advantages.

But Earth orbit is just one aspect of U.S. capabilities in space. As scary and dangerous as a confrontation in that domain would be, there’s another higher ground to worry about: the moon and the assets placed in lunar orbit. Military planners have called the area between the moon and Earth “cislunar space,” and they know denying an adversary control of that region is now essential to U.S. security, as countries that control it have the potential to disrupt U.S. operations in Earth orbit.

This is no hypothetical threat. China has been working steadily for years to improve its ability to contest or control cislunar space. It completed the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon in 2019, and has announced plans to establish a permanent base on the moon. China’s space agency says all of these projects are scientific, but the potential military advantage Beijing could accrue if that’s not true is too large to ignore.

That’s why it’s good that Space Force and the Pentagon are preparing their own projects. Politico reports that this includes plans for spy satellites in lunar orbit and a lunar surveillance system named the “Cislunar Highway Patrol System.” Some argue for even more, such as developing a capacity to engage in military activities beyond geostationary Earth orbit. Starships and TIE fighters are not in our immediate future, but it’s likely the United States will develop some sort of ability to project power on and around the moon sometime in the next few decades.

There’s a thin line between protective measures and provocation, and the United States should be wary of that boundary as it moves forward. But we have seen that the word of autocrats cannot be trusted. China has suppressed freedom in Hong Kong despite a treaty obligation not to do so, and it continues to deny its genocide in Xinjiang despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The United States cannot simply take Beijing’s words at face value with regard to space.