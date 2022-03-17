In our conversations with central bankers in other countries, we continually hear one message over and over: Where is the U.S. model on digital currency? These nations are looking to protect the privacy of their citizens and deliver faster and cheaper payments using new technology. If the United States does not help, these nations will turn to China.
As the Biden administration’s executive order correctly said, the United States can be a leader in international standard-setting. We should expect nothing less from the issuer of the world’s reserve currency. The United States does not need to be first, but neither should it be last.
Josh Lipsky, Washington
The writer is senior director of the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center.