Every corporation must file a charter (or articles of incorporation) with the state in which the corporation is domiciled. That charter provides the reasons for forming the corporation, including what the corporation does, its industry and the type of products and services it provides.

Other than nonprofit and not-for-profit corporations, nearly all corporate charters declare that the shareholders have invested their capital (placing it at risk) for the intended purpose of realizing a profit. Any associated social benefits, such as creating jobs, are welcome and desirable, but they are incidental to the purpose of the corporation identified in the charter.