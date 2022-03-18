The move to eliminate time changes twice per year is an important step. But permanent daylight saving time is not the way to go. Daylight saving time can lead to health risks that could be avoided with adoption of permanent standard time instead.

Daylight saving time offsets our internal clock, also known as our circadian rhythm. That’s because light is the most powerful regulator of our circadian rhythm, and the hour change during daylight saving time doesn’t “save” daylight at all: It simply shifts the clock time of sunrise and sunset to later in the day. The result: Daylight saving time can make it harder to fall asleep (due to longer, brighter evenings) and harder to wake up (due to longer, darker mornings).

We might bask in longer evening light and go to bed later, but we still must wake at the same time for work, school and other commitments. What follows is a phenomenon known as “social jet lag,” a mismatch between our internal clock and the external world that almost always leads to sleep deprivation. The health consequences of chronic sleep deprivation are well described: increased risk of mood disturbance, cardiovascular disease and metabolic dysregulation.

While the negative ramifications of daylight saving time can affect everyone, they are especially problematic for those in particular geographic areas. The westernmost areas of a given time zone already have later sunsets compared with the easternmost areas; during daylight saving time, these communities experience a greater mismatch between their circadian clock and the external environment and an increased risk of adverse health outcomes. In addition, the seasonal variation in length of daylight is more pronounced at northern latitudes. An extended period of morning darkness in the winter during year-round daylight saving time may also threaten the safety of children who are traveling to school in the dark.

Standard time — or the “fall back” setting of the clock — most closely mirrors the timing of the sun. With standard time, the morning sunlight sends a powerful signal to the brain’s central circadian control center to synchronize our internal clock with the world around us. This makes it easier to wake up (due to brighter mornings) and easier to fall asleep (due to darker evenings). When we maintain sleep-wake times that align with both our internal clock and the world around us, we have a greater chance of keeping a consistent schedule and getting the amount of sleep we need. Getting a full night of restful sleep on a regular basis improves our cognition, mood and cardiovascular health.

We can achieve better health when our circadian rhythm, the sun time and our daily routines — the times of day at which we go to work, head to school and socialize — are in lockstep with each other. When a public policy disrupts the synchrony between our internal clock and our external world by implementing permanent daylight saving time, we are less likely to get the sleep we need and more likely to bear an increased risk of poor health outcomes.