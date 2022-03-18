So far, it appears that they have garnered attention from the fringiest of our politicians to their cause of making politicians accountable for pandemic restrictions. Not sure what that means, but I think most sensible politicians on Capitol Hill and in the White House would take responsibility for trying to navigate an unprecedented pandemic, no matter how flawed some methods may have been.

Okay, so what else do they want? I suspect this is just one big party for them. It would be awesome if they would just get back to work like the hard-working citizens they are inconveniencing on the Beltway each day.

Susan Manch, Waterford

Although I am against the apparent cause for the “People’s Convoy” protests, I find it alarming that the law enforcement response has been like a totalitarian regime. Imagine if the “protesters” were espousing another opinion, such as the protesters who crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama in 1965.

There should be concern for freedom of speech and government interference with those who attempt to express it in this country.

Kevin A. Sweeney, Manassas

The March 17 Metro article “Some ‘People’s Convoy’ drivers splinter off into downtown and the Mall” reported that Mike Landis, an organizer of the People’s Convoy, stated that the group will “keep going back every day and just annoying the crap out of [Washington residents].” Doesn’t he realize that D.C. residents do not have any voting representation in Congress? We did not impose a mask mandate on anyone but ourselves.

Furthermore, neither the Food and Drug Administration nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is located in D.C. “Annoying the crap out of” us will not accomplish anything but further polarization.