It’s especially important to amplify the voices of residents in historically working-class and majority-Black neighborhoods such as Johnston Square, Midway and Upton, which are nearby but on the fringes of the high-investment “White L” described in Lawrence T. Brown’s book “The Black Butterfly.” The powerful public officials and wealthy private developers featured in the article have either neglected the station for decades or stand to reap immense profits from the project. Members of Penn Station Partners have track records of pushing out residents in nearby majority-Black neighborhoods Perkins and Somerset homes, only to build fewer units at higher prices in their wake.

When reporting on Baltimore, dig deeper. Democracy may die in darkness, but developers thrive in it. Shine a light on these deals rather than just emblazoning the story the powerful want told.

Owen Silverman Andrews, Baltimore

The plan to overhaul Amtrak’s Baltimore station does not address the real needs of travelers on the Northeast Corridor — for reliable, on-time service in some degree of comfort.

Rather than station upgrades, I put the highest priority on safety, followed by: (1) speed — the Baltimore tunnel must cost 20 minutes on the schedule; the Hudson tunnels nearly the same; the curve to the bridge over the Schuylkill River probably costs 20 minutes; and (2) comfort — the roadbed has not been maintained and is in terrible shape. Have you tried to read? Has any senior Amtrak officer ridden on the Japanese bullet train or asked the Japanese for advice?