Russia has taken considerable losses and has suffered local defeats owing to Ukrainian bravery while inflicting terrible damage on Ukraine and its people. But Russian troops keep advancing on the ground. I am no military expert, but I would think a no-fly zone would not alter that, and it would threaten larger war. Military victory for Ukraine, however desirable, seems impossible without an internal Russian revolution or collapse, which is possible if unlikely. But that also might be catastrophic in various ways, given its nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One thing is clear: The longer this goes on, the harder it will be to resolve.

Peter Connolly, Washington

Joe Scarborough’s March 15 Tuesday Opinion column, “Putin’s war is moving into a new phase. Biden and the West had better get ready.,” added to a chorus calling for intervention in the Ukraine war. Does he really believe that the Russians have so far lost the war that one more show of force will tip them into surrender? That escalation will end the war instead of expanding it? That if NATO or U.N. forces enter Ukraine, the Russians won’t fight back? This is magical thinking. This isn’t June of 1940, when plucky Britain stood alone; it’s the summer of 1914, when Europe’s armies, certain of their righteousness, marched blissfully into oblivion.