About a month ago, a bipartisan Senate group seemed to be moving quickly on legislation that would reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act, a creaky, confusing old law containing vague language open to absurd misinterpretations, such as that the vice president can single-handedly upend a presidential election. The statute’s opacity contributed to the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, during which rioters threatened to hang Vice President Mike Pence, and after which a sadly large band of GOP lawmakers tried to throw out valid electoral votes. But the bipartisan reformers have yet to present a bill.

That is in part because reforming how electoral votes are certified, submitted and tallied raises complex questions. Should Congress have the power to reject electors? If so, how wide-ranging? Some argue that courts should be the final arbiters on all disputes about electors’ legitimacy. Others point out that courts might decline to involve themselves in what they see as political disputes, leaving Congress as the only body with the constitutional prerogative to evaluate electors. After Jan. 6, it is depressingly easy to imagine a partisan congressional majority rejecting some states’ electors, throwing a presidential vote to their favored candidate. But it is also possible to imagine rogue governors certifying electors who favor a candidate who did not win the popular vote in their states. Shouldn’t lawmakers have the power to reject electors in those or other corrupt circumstances?

There might be more than one reasonable way to fill in the details. What matters most is that lawmakers clarify the law in a way that bolsters the system against partisan subversion. No one should be able to argue that the vice president can overturn a presidential election. If federal lawmakers retain authority to reject presidential electors, the law should limit its exercise to narrow circumstances — not, say, when a few rogue presidential lawyers invent tales about electoral fraud. The currently small threshold to trigger a debate on a state’s electors should be much higher, and a supermajority in both houses should be required to sustain an objection. To the extent courts are involved, proceedings should be expedited to the Supreme Court. Such changes are not the only way to shore up the system, but they would be a vast improvement over the murky, dangerous status quo.

Along with reforming how electoral votes are counted, Congress should give states more money to buy election equipment, hire and train election staff, and enhance voting cybersecurity. They should also establish or enhance federal penalties for interfering with or threatening election workers. Senators are discussing all of these policies.