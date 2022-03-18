Last April, one of us, Rosa Lee, a retired social worker and mother, led members of Varick Memorial AME Zion Church to test for methane leaks in River Terrace, along the Anacostia River’s eastern bank. Almost every block around the church had leaks. Some were big and others were small, but they were nearly everywhere. Gas leaks pose especially serious dangers to the many River Terrace residents who lack good access to transportation and health care.

Nine months later, one of us, Carla Ellern, a landscape architect, mother and chair of Tifereth Israel Congregation’s Green Committee, didn’t have to go very far to find gas leaking in the Shepherd Park neighborhood, near Rock Creek Park in Northwest D.C. Across the street from the synagogue, families encountered a methane leak that was literally off the charts, registering at the highest level the gas detector was able to measure.

We are not the only concerned D.C. residents who’ve seen firsthand that gas is leaking in our communities. Over the past year, volunteers have documented nearly 400 gas leaks in all eight D.C. wards. A dozen of these leaks were already at levels that could cause an explosion. And even if they don’t, they are spewing methane, a heat-trapping climate polluter, into the atmosphere day after day, month after month.

It has become clear to us that, simply put: Gas leaks. It leaks outside, in every D.C. neighborhood, from crumbling pipes underneath our streets. Gas leaks from its production sites and along hundreds of miles of pipelines, damaging our climate. Methane traps 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide). And methane gas leaks, too, in the places where we live, pray and learn: from stoves in our homes, from furnaces and water heaters in our congregations and schools. Always and everywhere, gas leaks.

It’s also clear to us that we’re not going to repair or patch our way to a better future. Washington Gas has proposed asking D.C. residents to foot the bill for a $4.5 billion pipe replacement, locking all of us into years more dependence on this dangerous and climate-polluting fossil fuel. As long as there are gas lines beneath our communities, we can’t have a safe or sustainable city.

How can we envision a future D.C. that protects everyone’s well-being, indoors and outdoors? To find our way, we call on the legacies of our respective congregations in our neighborhoods. Lee, who has lived in River Terrace for more than 35 years, remembers three decades ago when community leaders in the neighborhood fought to close down the Benning Service Center, which was dumping toxic waste into the Anacostia River. It took years of organizing to remove this source of dangerous pollution from Varick Memorial’s community. But we did. Three decades before that, those living in the vicinity of Tifereth Israel came together to form Neighbors Inc., an alliance of D.C. residents that rejected blockbusting and discriminatory real estate practices and succeeded in preserving multiracial neighborhoods in and around Shepherd Park.