Their unprecedented scope warrants highest-priority treatment. At issue, at least for me, is whether threatened violence against HBCUs will get lost in the fog of partisan war in Washington. I hope and pray not. This matter should transcend politics.

Terrorizing bomb threats were made in our nation’s capital on Jan. 4 at my alma mater, Howard University. They were also launched on the same day at HBCUs in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Georgia.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jan. 31 brought another bomb threat to Howard, as well as to Southern University in Louisiana, Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Albany State University in Georgia, Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

And on Feb. 1 — the first day of Black History Month — bomb threats also were made to at least 18 HBCUs, according to a congressional resolution. They include new targets: Philander Smith College, Arkansas Baptist College and Shorter College in Arkansas; the University of the District of Columbia; Edward Waters University in Florida; Fort Valley State University in Georgia; Kentucky State University; Coppin State University and Morgan State University in Maryland; Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Alcorn State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College in Mississippi; and Harris-Stowe State University in Missouri.

Many of these institutions are relatively unknown to the general public. But they are well-known to certain users of phones, email, text messages and anonymous online posts who want to threaten HBCU institutions, including their faculty and students.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The FBI is reportedly working closely with state and local law enforcement partners, as well as with HBCU leaders, to share threat information. Lines of communication remain open. That’s all good.

But make no mistake: Damage has been done. Bomb threats have disrupted academic programs and events. Fear has been instilled, forcing students to shelter in place. Limited school budgets are being raided to beef up security. Bomb threats that go unfulfilled aren’t victimless. They exact costs and do lasting harm.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick observed that Howard has “had these challenges before” but that since even his time as a student in 1988, “it has not been this widespread and ... this overt.”

Story continues below advertisement

The threats are real and serious enough to cause Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to ask the Virginia General Assembly for emergency security funding for the Old Dominion’s historically Black colleges and universities. Yes, Norfolk State and Hampton universities have also received bomb threats.

Advertisement

This week, too, the Biden administration announced the availability of grants for HBCUs in need of enhanced security and mental health resources.

It’s been more than two months since threats started. This week, I sought to learn the status of the FBI investigation and to check into recent reports that the bureau had identified possible perpetrators, though no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen in an email, “The FBI declines to comment on news articles.” However, she pointed to the response of FBI Assistant Director Ryan Young to the request of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) for an update during a recent Senate Committee on Homeland Security meeting. Young said, “Right now, we have it where we believe it is to a group of individuals.” Young did not identify them, but added, “As we’ve said, we have one that has — individual that has a number — tied back to a number of phone calls, but we are going through all the legal process, all the investigative methods to make sure that we can take this to the right conclusion.”