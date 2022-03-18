He died Tuesday at age 91.

Mr. Hazel, known as “Til,” was an iconic power broker, prodigious developer and regional big thinker. His relentless drive to remake the suburbs not as urban adjuncts but as destinations unto themselves — with their own bustling transportation hubs, cultural venues and universities — presaged a staggering transformation. When you traverse Northern Virginia and survey its institutions today, much of what you see was touched by or sprang from Mr. Hazel’s vision.

He expanded and elevated what he touched, and few could rival his ability to convene powerful and well-heeled donors to support philanthropic undertakings. His projects included Dulles International Airport, once a white elephant; the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra, which he lifted from a fledgling outfit to musical mecca; and George Mason University. It was Mr. Hazel, more than anyone, who as a donor, fundraiser, director and two-time rector for the university, was responsible for raising it from a glorified commuter school, creating its law school and establishing it as a well-regarded national research institution.

He was, said Donald E. Graham, The Post’s former chairman and publisher, “the greatest D.C.-area community leader of my time, hands down.”

As a developer and land-use lawyer, Mr. Hazel regarded as fantasy the idea, promoted by local activists, that the localities around the nation’s capital could remain partly agrarian suburbs where people commuted into town and came home at night. To him, the suburbs could equal the city as a place to live, shop and work, with a vibrant Northern Virginia “downtown” — Tysons Corner, in the heart of Fairfax — projected to have 100,000 residents and 200,000 jobs by 2050.

His used his fierce intelligence, prodigious memory and a command of land-use law to promote property rights and beat back efforts to stall growth. “I have always been interested in land,” he said in 1983. “I feel comfortable with it. I like it. I like the theory and fact of owning land.”

No doubt, in pursuing his vision, Mr. Hazel was responsible for a share of the region’s soul-sapping sprawl and traffic, having been a force in developments that housed at least a tenth of Fairfax’s population by the mid-1980s, according to his own estimates.

At the same time, he was a potent advocate for building roads and other infrastructure to accommodate that growth. And while there were tectonic forces at work in the region’s boom — not least, the federal government’s explosive growth — Mr. Hazel’s own efforts were central. As a lawyer, he secured land for the Capital Beltway’s construction in Northern Virginia.