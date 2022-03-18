Now Republicans are asking if Vance was canceled because of his controversial declaration about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Vance said: “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

Whether this led to Vance’s cancellation is related to a larger unresolved issue. Vance’s senate candidacy is struggling — he trails several GOP primary rivals — and it may ultimately get canceled entirely by GOP primary voters when they choose a nominee this spring.

Does this mean the form of right wing politics that Vance is dabbling in — the refusal to condemn Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion with undiluted moral clarity, the active disregard for Ukraine’s fate — is becoming a serious liability among Republicans?

Some prominent Republicans have condemned Vance’s shrug about Ukraine. After news of Vance’s speech broke, Brian McClung, who advised former Minnesota GOP governor Tim Pawlenty, tore into Vance as a “Putin apologist” and urged Republicans to boycott the dinner.

Meanwhile, another prominent Minnesota political operative revealed that Republicans in the state were “fuming” over the choice of Vance, noting it came just after Russia’s invasion began.

But the party has not said why they replaced Vance. The party declined comment to Jim Swift of the Bulwark, who has a useful overview of this controversy.

What’s really on display here is the ideological confusion that Putin’s invasion has unleashed among conservative populist nationalists like Vance, and the effort by Republicans to determine what place in their party those ideological leanings will hold going forward.

Vance is plainly ambivalent about the invasion. He did release a statement allowing that it’s a “tragedy." But he vaguely blame globalist “elites” for it.

Vance also appeared with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and grudgingly allowed that we should send “aid” to Ukraine. But he also seemed to disparage the international response, insisting we are “obsessing” over Ukraine’s travails.

“What about our sovereignty?” Vance said to Carlson. “For every dollar that goes to the Ukrainians, we should send three dollars to the American southern border.”

Vance has since gone further. An appeal on his campaign website says: “Secure our Southern Border and Not Ukraine’s border!”

That ugly formulation is a widespread talking point among right wing nationalists like Vance and Carlson. Which really gets to the rub of the matter.

Those nationalists want Americans to see the most important threat to a nation’s sovereignty as the one posed to their own by immigration (or, more broadly, by globalization). They want Americans to see this as an emergency on a par with the invasion of Ukraine.

This is why the robust international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused Vance and Carlson to lose their ideological footing. They know they must express sympathy with Ukraine and horror over the invasion. But too much solidarity with Ukraine and the internationalist response dangerously undermines their nationalist worldview.

Why, they must be asking, are all these Americans suddenly caring so much about a border thousands of miles from their own? Why do they seem to be placing their hopes in a liberal international order that they should see as corrupt and irredeemable?

Underscoring the point, note that Vance’s senate candidacy is underwritten by Peter Thiel, the anti-globalist tech billionaire. Both are investors in Rumble, which also happens to carry Russian propaganda now that other tech platforms have curbed it. As Swift notes:

Vance is also under fire for investing in the platform Rumble with his political sugar daddy, Peter Thiel. Rumble, if you’re not familiar, is YouTube for those who have been “canceled” by Big Tech. Mostly that means your garden-variety far-right, white-nationalist types. But Rumble is also the new home to RT, the Kremlin’s propaganda channel.

It would be unfair to blame Vance for financing RT. But Max Chafkin, author of a biography of Thiel, points to an ideological through line in the Vance-Thiel investment in Rumble.

“This business deal has an ideological component,” Chafkin told me. “The ideology is nationalistic, anti-globalist, and authoritarian-curious.”

Chafkin suggested that this ideological inclination may translate into some sort of comfort level with financing a platform that carries Russian propaganda.

“There’s an instinct toward being sort of okay with people like Putin,” Chafkin told me, “because they see him as being against the globalist order.”

The leader of the GOP, Donald Trump, spent years as president trying to align the U.S. with Putin’s interests and against those of Ukraine and the West. While many Republicans support Ukraine and have condemned the invasion, few will fundamentally disavow Trump’s embrace of Putin.

But the right wing nationalist worldview underlying that posture might be losing its pull among Republican voters, now that Putin’s invasion is showing the world the horrors of what that worldview really means.