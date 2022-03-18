Sure, a handful of state supreme courts are stopping gerrymanders in some red states, but certainly not in others, including Texas and Georgia. And far from being “a model for depolarizing America’s political system,” this outcome seems more likely to make state courts the next battleground as Republicans politicize state judiciaries the same way they have the federal judiciary. (Virginia’s Supreme Court ordered the drawing of fair maps in the most recent round of redistricting; watch what happens if Republicans take the state Senate.)

Mr. Willick implied that Democrats are just as bad (e.g., “aggressive Democratic gerrymanders”), but Washington Democrats’ top legislative priority, the For the People Act, would mandate use of independent redistricting commissions to draw congressional maps.

Mr. Willick concluded by dismissing as “a lot of loose talk” concern about the court’s legitimacy, which he put in quotes. On multiple occasions (the Affordable Care Act, census questions about citizenship), Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has acted in ways that suggest he shares that concern. But not when he rejected the Rucho petitioners’ arguments as “sociological gobbledygook.” He should apologize — or, better yet, work to get the court to reverse its error in that case.