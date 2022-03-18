Through Mr. Dugin, Russia is financially and in other ways supporting (far) right parties. Mr. Dugin endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. Mr. Putin’s politics are having far-reaching consequences and should not be ignored. There are plenty of lines that can be drawn to how the (far) right is manipulating the public at home.

Sandor Slager, Washington

It is hard to beat Margaret Sullivan when it comes to being incisive, and often cutting, when she takes on some of the idiocies of life we read about each day in the media and on the Internet. Her column “Russia’s sowing of confusion is next-level” and the quotation of political philosopher Hannah Arendt about how everybody always lying results in “nobody believes anything any longer” took me back to another early insightful female writer.

In 1833, anti-slavery advocate and author Lydia Maria Child wrote the first abolitionist’s book in the United States. She was reviled, and her magazine failed. But she, like Ms. Sullivan and Arendt, was spot on when she said in the book’s preface, “The market is so glutted with flattery, that a little truth may be acceptable, were it only for its rarity.”

What do they say about the more things change?