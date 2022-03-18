Kathleen Collins, Bethesda

Of all the dastardly images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the photograph of the young pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher away from the blast site at a Mariupol maternity hospital was the most horrific I have seen to date. Then we woke to the news that neither the woman nor her baby survived. And we don’t know her name because her husband and father collected both bodies before she could be identified.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I hope the image of the Ukrainian woman on the stretcher continues to spread virally. It is reminiscent of “Tank Man,” who single-handedly stared down Chinese tanks in Tiananmen Square following days of unrest during the 1989 Beijing civil uprising. We never learned his name, either, but the image is iconic and remains a testament to individual courage in the face of tyranny.

In the case of the Mariupol mother in labor, we can only hope the image becomes a testament to the evil perpetrated by state actors without regard for human life — and the heinous cruelty of targeting a maternity hospital.

Gail Griffith, Washington