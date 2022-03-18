A careful look at the Beltway exit signs on the right of the picture would indicate that these signs mark the Georgia Avenue exit from the Beltway, and also that traffic on that side would encounter the southbound exit before it comes to the northbound exit.

Consequently, one can conclude that these signs are marking the Georgia Avenue exit from the Beltway’s inner loop, so that the truck convoy, which is on the opposite side of the road from the exit signs, is on the outer loop and not on the inner loop.

In these crazy times, many things seem to be topsy-turvy, but the Beltway exits have certainly not changed sides.

Allan R. Glass, Bethesda

Celebrate the Mitzvah Project

Thanks for the March 6 Washington Post Magazine article “A Rite of Passage Reaches Its Own Milestone.” One crucial aspect of the bat mitzvah that wasn’t discussed was the Mitzvah Project: the young woman choosing some social justice project, charity or political cause in which she participates as part of the Jewish call to tikkun olam, to make this world a better place. For many of these young people, these projects become an integral part of their identity as community helpers, builders and leaders.

Nechama Liss-Levinson, Washington

Improper spoiler etiquette

Perhaps The Post’s op-ed page should start coming with a big, bold warning across the top saying, “Spoiler alert!” Incredibly, on March 6, columnists published on that page gave away not one, but two endings of classic works of literature.

In his column, “A stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve,” George F. Will compared former president Donald Trump to the protagonist of Mark Twain’s novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” and revealed what happened when the book’s hero was facing a threatened execution. I’ve read the column three times and still don’t get the comparison between Trump and the book’s protagonist, but that’s another story.

And in her column “Covid isn’t over, but it’s over for me,” Kate Cohen gave away whether Natasha and Pierre survive the war in “War and Peace.” I’m not positive how central that is to the plot, but knowing the end in advance, I’m not about to read more than 1,200 pages of Leo Tolstoy to find out. In the future, could you please encourage your columnists to avoid ruining great works on my reading list?

Steven P. Levine, Bethesda

Clarity is the best policy

A March 3 Metro headline stated “Poll shows narrow approval of Youngkin and his handling of the pandemic,” but the article presented a mixed and uncertain message on what Virginians might believe.

The article focused on one poll with one survey question that might suggest narrow approval of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) actions, but a second poll briefly mentioned showed general disapproval of his actions. The poll suggesting that Virginians narrowly approved of Youngkin’s handling of the pandemic also ironically reported that 52 percent of Virginians disagreed with Youngkin’s executive order removing the mask requirement for Virginia schools and 56 percent thought local school districts should set mask requirements. It’s challenging to square results of a poll showing general approval of the governor’s handling of the pandemic with results that show opposition to what he did. Also, technicalities such as not reporting the sample size for both polls and whether the results were within or outside the margin of error limit the meaningfulness of the reporting.

Hopefully, the pandemic and mask mandates will increasingly become moot, but we still need accurate and nuanced reporting.

Mark Vinkenes, Arlington

Lax coverage

I am curious how The Post justifies ignoring lacrosse in its Sports section despite its rapid growth (from its longtime center of popularity in Maryland), wide participation in local schools and that Maryland, Virginia and Georgetown are among the current top 10 teams in the country. The Post covers high school and college baseball and even high school wrestling, hockey, swimming and gymnastics. I did find a deeply buried color article recently about a Virginia goalie from Texas [“Defending champion Cavs counting on freshman from Texas to be big in goal,” Sports, March 5]. Ironically, the author noted that in Texas “[lacrosse’s] popularity pales in comparison to lacrosse hotbeds such as . . . the Washington-Baltimore corridor.” Incidentally, even that remark is inaccurate: Also in the top 10 right now is Notre Dame. The Post’s lack of lacrosse coverage is not new. I played for Annapolis High School in the 1960s for a team that went 33 games without a loss. The Baltimore Sun covered that. The Post ignored it. The Naval Academy (also just down the road) was national champion for eight consecutive years. Bet that won’t be in The Post archives. Perhaps this is not so surprising: The Post long tolerated a hometown team name that insulted the people who invented lacrosse.

Richard Hendrick, Orford, N.H.

The way to ease a strained mental health system

The March 7 front-page article regarding a strained mental system resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, “Pandemic worsens access to mental health care,” failed to properly acknowledge the role of licensed professional counselors (LPCs) as significant contributors within the mental health provider community. Beginning with the first licensure law in Virginia in 1976 and continuing until the present, all 50 U.S. states and D.C. have enacted licensure credentials designed to improve and expand counselor access in organizations and agencies as well as private-practice settings. Similar steps have been taken to strengthen counselor education programs to prepare these practitioners. The American Counseling Association has been an outspoken advocate of the role of LPCs through its establishment and maintenance of professional and ethical standards designed to guide counselors in all of the settings where they currently function. The full public recognition of licensed and certified professional counselors would add to the provider pool and improve access to mental health care. Action is needed to include licensed professional counselors as approved providers, including full recognition by government agencies and health insurance companies. Such a step would open countless additional doors for those whose mental health needs have been affected by the coronavirus.

Frank Burtnett, Springfield

Sanction the word’s usage

The March 5 editorial page used the word “sanction” or a derivative in two places, confusingly.

A letter, “No place for racist ideology,” said, in relevant part: “The Bill of Rights does not sanction falsely shouting “Fire!” in a crowded theater.” After reading that sentence twice, I figured out that the writer intends “sanction” to mean “approve.” On the same page, the editorial “The aid we aren’t giving Ukraine” said, “The White House has been quick to . . . enact punishing sanctions on Russia.” There, the word “sanctions” (this time used as a noun instead of a verb) means a disapproval or enforcement-type action, as is clearly indicated by the word “punishing.”

The word “sanction” and its derivatives have opposing (antonymic) dictionary definitions; the word can denote either approval or disapproval. Dictionaries commonly define “sanction” (whether as a noun or as a verb) to mean basically: (1) an official approval, permission or ratification; or (2) an economic or military coercive measure designed to enforce a law or standard (for example a threat or fine designed to penalize a nation that has violated an international law).

Please, to lessen confusion for readers — and to avoid potentially misleading them — stop using the inherently ambiguous word “sanction” (and its derivatives) unless the context is very clear.

Brooks J. Bowen, Potomac

Laughter is the best medicine

Humor hits everyone differently, and I had the opposite reaction to the “Pickles” comic strip on colonoscopies than that of reader Robert A. Nover, as expressed in his March 5 Free for All letter, “Cancer is no laughing matter.” I usually skip over “Pickles,” but the colonoscopy topic caught my eye. I was delighted to have that dreaded procedure presented openly in a lighthearted way. Perhaps a few folks might be moved to stop postponing this lifesaving measure.

Julie Welch, Chapel Hill, N.C.

I take huge exception to Robert A. Nover’s letter objecting to the “Pickles” comic strip featuring conversations about colonoscopies. Colon cancer is a serious subject, as Nover said. However, to approach the subject of that and any cancer in an invariably serious tone is, in my humble and experienced opinion, dead wrong.

I am a cancer survivor (breast), and the summer I was going through treatment, chemotherapy and radiation, two friends and my mother were also suffering cancer and treatment — breast, lung and colon cancers. Two of us survived; two didn’t. Yet, throughout, we found ways to laugh. My friend and I spent hours laughing and writing a coffee-table book (never published) about our experiences with cancer and treatment: railing against the oft-repeated platitude about our hair loss, “Oh, it’ll grow back,” describing a picture of a seated chemo “chick” reaching back to the pants waist of a ripped, shirtless man captioned, “Don’t worry, honey, it’ll grow back”; pictures of us with our gleaming hairless heads with outrageous coverings; and more.

At my mother’s memorial gathering, on a blistering August afternoon, it started to rain. I had taken off my head covering because of the heat and then stood in the open and gloried in the cool rain as it beaded on my head. My brother looked over at me and, very droll, asked, “Wax often?” Laugh a minute.

Making cancer screening so serious a prospect and, thus, scary, makes it, for some, something to be avoided. And isn’t the point to get people to pay attention? If humor helps, I say go for it. So, “Pickles” and every other comic strip, bring it on and make me laugh.

Elizabeth Allman, Washington

Toon explanations needed

I’m usually pretty up on the news of the day, so I get the editorial cartoons. But Pia Guerra’s March 8 Drawing Board cartoon of two people apparently mourning their baby on a gurney had no context, and I didn’t understand it. The print edition had no caption. The online version has a page for it with a caption but no other context. The caption — “Special operation” — did not help. Especially because the cartoons are so topical, they should have some explanation so that viewers can “get” it. If I can’t figure it out today, future readers sure won’t either!

Nate Trail, Washington

We want to see the eagles, too

Regarding the Feb. 28 Metro article “Bald-eagle breakup gives way to new love”:

Great news that the latest version of the National Arboretum eagles are settled and procreating. I suppose I could Google search for the eagle camera link, but wouldn’t it have been convenient if the article had included it?

My attention span is suffering these days, and even a moment’s pause sends me elsewhere. (Here’s the link to the webcam.)

Rick Flowe, Manassas

Nothing can change history

The first paragraph of the March 3 front-page article “War rouses Europe, fixates America, redraws a global order” said the war in Ukraine was “steering history in a new direction.” Sadly, the war will certainly change the future of Ukraine and, perhaps, the world. However, one would need a time machine to steer history anywhere.

Andrea Pendleton, Arlington

Watch the elitist language

Kathleen Parker’s March 9 op-ed, “Mark Meadows’s dream home and the sad, strange saga behind it,” displayed astounding elitism in covering the issue of Mark Meadows and potential voting fraud and referring to the Meadows’s manufactured home as a “trailer” and “mobile home.” A 14-by-62-foot manufactured home can’t be pulled around by a truck, nor easily moved.

Manufactured homes offer good value in an overheated housing market. People living in manufactured homes run the gamut from poor to wealthy. The inflammatory use of “trailer” and “mobile home” brought out the bigots who made endless comments about “trailer trash.” Linking those of us who live peacefully, law-abiding and within our means with criminals really hurts people.

As with other homes, the range of prices, amenities and locations is endless.