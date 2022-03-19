There’s an irony surrounding that claim: If Cuomo’s reputation has already been injured, his arbitration demand itself may deepen the wounds. The 32-page complaint, after all, hinges at least in part on un-journalistic arguments that’ll likely stick to Cuomo, whatever his future professional exploits.

The demand prolongs a CNN dysfunction funk that began in 2020, when network boss Jeff Zucker made an exception to existing rules so that Chris Cuomo could do a series of cheeky interviews with his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. That bled into 2021, with revelations that Chris Cuomo had helped Andrew Cuomo’s staffers rebut sexual-harassment allegations, and deepened last November, when the New York attorney general released documents exposing the extent of Chris Cuomo’s involvement, helping to trigger the anchor’s dismissal from CNN (another factor was a sexual-misconduct allegation against Cuomo, which the arbitration demand calls “entirely fabricated.”) The scandal culminated early this year, forcing Zucker to resign under pressure, ostensibly for failing to disclose a relationship with fellow CNN executive Allison Gollust, who was recently forced out over alleged violations of company rules. (Shortly after her departure, the New York Times and Wall Street Journal published reports that she’d discussed interview topics with Andrew Cuomo and exchanged “messages with Andrew and Chris Cuomo that the company deemed were in violation of the company’s standards.”)

And that’s the short version of events.

Whatever journalistic sins he may have committed in assisting his brother, Chris Cuomo argues, Zucker and Gollust were aware of those activities and “in fact participated in and encouraged the same behavior.” A December post by the Erik Wemple Blog criticized the hypocrisy of laying this whole mess at Chris Cuomo’s doorstep.

A spokesperson for Zucker and Gollust pushed back on Chris Cuomo’s complaint, denying claims that they advised the governor or had knowledge of the former anchor’s activities.

But suppose for a moment that Cuomo’s arbitration demand is a work of factual perfection. Under that scenario, his defense amounts to “we were all in on it.” If Cuomo had been a low- or mid-level employee at CNN, perhaps that would be a valid argument. But as the arbitration demand says, Cuomo “is an internationally recognized and respected journalist and news anchor” and his program “was for years a ratings leader for CNN.”

This chiseled, cocksure, multimillionaire anchor can’t minimize his own accountability by pointing to his bosses. Nor can they slough it off on him.

According to the demand, Cuomo’s employment contract has a provision requiring the network to “make reasonable efforts to instruct its employees not to make any intentionally disparaging comments regarding [Cuomo] in the context of [Cuomo’s] business and professional activities.”

Pause right there: What? No self-respecting news organization should propose or agree to that provision. It’s unclear how it wound up in Cuomo’s employment agreement.

Another question is whether a journalist should make a fuss about such a provision if it’s violated, yet Cuomo’s arbitration demand dedicates more than eight pages to presenting a “full account” of the “disparaging” comments that came Cuomo’s way. Example: In May 2021, months before Cuomo’s firing, CNN’s Jake Tapper told Kara Swisher of the New York Times that he “cannot imagine a world in which anyone in journalism thinks that [Cuomo’s assistance to Gov. Cuomo] was appropriate.”

The Erik Wemple Blog cannot imagine a world in which an “internationally recognized and respected journalist” would take umbrage at such a levelheaded critique. Tapper had plenty of company, as the demand makes clear, cycling through all the anonymous quotes from CNN insiders blasting Cuomo. The document notes, “CNN’s failure to undertake reasonable efforts to instruct its employees not to make intentionally disparaging comments regarding Cuomo is underscored by the volume and frequency of such disparaging comments.”

An alternative interpretation is that Cuomo’s conduct was worthy of disparagement.

Another Cuomo self-own comes in a section complaining of disparate discipline. It alleges ethical transgressions by other prominent CNN personalities, including Tapper and onetime close pal Don Lemon. Tapper had provided some guidance to U.S. Army veteran Sean Parnell in launching a political career in Republican politics, and Lemon had informed actor Jussie Smollett that police didn’t believe his story. Somehow Cuomo found those unpunished instances “much more egregious” than his own record of extended, though ultimately futile, participation in a political pushback operation.

Timing matters here. Tapper’s message to Parnell became news in September 2020, and Lemon’s situation surfaced in December 2021. Both of them postdate a report in the New York Times in April 2020 that Chris Cuomo had provided advice to Andrew Cuomo’s staff. Which raises the question: Did CNN feel constrained addressing other situations because of the light touch it applied to Cuomo himself?

None of the foregoing, however, eclipses the financial dimension of the complaint, which alleges that the firing left 19 months on his contract. “Cuomo would have been entitled to approximately $14,406,250.00 in base salary,” reads the complaint. The rest of the $125 million demand seeks recompense for “future wages lost.” Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that median pay for journalists in 2020 was $49,300.

There are limits to this high-horse analysis of the Cuomo complaint. The former anchor hired a lawyer — Los Angeles-based Bryan Freedman — to pursue his claim over what he viewed as a flawed and hypocritical management decision at CNN. Freedman’s job is to spot contract violations, whatever their implications for the journalistic ethos.

Nor would this be the first time that arguments made in a legal matter grind against journalistic values or expose malpractice. Fox News, for instance, argued in a defamation case that Tucker Carlson’s commentary was not to be taken seriously; the complaint was tossed. The New York Times, in its defense against Sarah Palin, sought to establish how little research an editor did before inserting false claims in an editorial; it won the case.