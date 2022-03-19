There’s just the small problem of the facts underlying these narratives.

Andrew Cuomo effectively canceled himself by resigning last August after multiple allegations of sexual harassment, followed by a state investigation, raised the specter of impeachment. And Chris Cuomo went down not because he was a “scapegoat” for others, as he claims in his legal filing, but because of his own actions. These core points should not be lost even as the Cuomo brothers attempt to blame everyone but themselves.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s refresh a bit: In the early days of covid-19, Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. show was must-see TV. He interviewed his governor brother, an early pandemic star, nine times over a three-month period in the spring and early summer of 2020, boosting his profile and his network’s.

Follow Helaine Olen ‘s opinions Follow Add

Chris now says that he didn’t want to conduct these (cringe-inducing but popular) interviews, and that CNN’s president at the time, Jeff Zucker, and marketing head Allison Gollust all but demanded it.

So, we are supposed to believe that Chris, a star with the highest-rated hour on the network well before the virus hit, lacked the agency to say no? As if he were not a prime-time anchor earning millions of dollars a year.

Story continues below advertisement

When the New York attorney general’s office investigated the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by the three-term governor last year, officials discovered that Chris Cuomo had routinely advised his brother on politics and positioning. Chris even reached out to other journalists for dirt on Andrew’s accusers and passed information about one of the women along to his brother’s staff.

Advertisement

This is a major part of why CNN suspended and later axed him. In the arbitration filing, Chris Cuomo’s excuses amount to a contradictory combination of “they made me do it,” “they did it too” and “I didn’t do it.” And the guidance he gave his brother? Everyone else was doing it! Gollust, in conjunction with Zucker, was offering Andrew Cuomo talking points too, the younger Cuomo alleges.

The legal filing also cited published reports on other CNN anchors helping out newsmakers. By Chris Cuomo’s account, CNN was a nest of ethics-breaking behavior. In a way, this makes some anger on his part understandable. No one likes getting singled out for punishment. And Chris was the first to be pushed out over all this, though Zucker and Gollust have since followed.

Story continues below advertisement

But the “everyone does it” explanation is not an excuse. That’s why parents sometimes ask their children, “If your friends were jumping off a roof, would you jump, too?”

Advertisement

The larger problem here is that instead of introspection, attempting to work out what went wrong and even — gasp — apologizing, the Cuomo brothers have gone on the offensive. The younger Cuomo wants money, and lots of it. He appears to truly believe he was done wrong and that his actions should not be judged.

Meanwhile, the older Cuomo hasn’t ruled out running for governor again. “I am open to all options,” he said Thursday in response to a reporter’s query. Never mind, apparently, the decades of bullying that left Andrew Cuomo without political allies when he needed them most. Or that while presenting a tough face to the cameras about the pandemic, Andrew ordered nursing homes to accept covid-positive patients — and that investigation after investigation found his administration attempted to conceal the number of covid deaths in nursing homes.

Story continues below advertisement

This is not reliable, honest or ethical leadership. Andrew Cuomo — like his brother — shows no remorse. Even his argument that no legal authority investigating the sexual harassment allegations has indicted him has a glaring hole: the difference between the absence of criminal charges and exoneration, something he isn’t acknowledging in the slightest.