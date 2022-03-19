President Biden requested $22.5 billion in supplemental funding to sustain the national and global battle against the coronavirus, which was later whittled down to about $15 billion and then dropped entirely from the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, largely because of Republican objections. The Republicans insisted on better accounting for what has already been approved, and some demanded any new funds be repurposed from other federal accounts. Their demands for transparency and accountability have merit, but should not be a roadblock to continued pandemic support. At a time when the United States has the benefit of world-class vaccines, diagnostic testing, antivirals and other medicines, it is foolhardy to disrupt the supply lines because Republicans are waiting for an audit. The virus surely won’t bide its time. As Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) put it, “If a new variant emerges, and is deadly, we’re going to wish we put the money in to pay for it.”

Moderna has now filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration for a second booster for all adults, and Pfizer-BioNTech for a second booster for the elderly and immunocompromised. Unless Congress acts now — not later, but now — there won’t be funding for additional boosters, and the United States might be caught without any variant-specific vaccines. Remember the anxiety of waiting in line or for an appointment to get those first shots? Is Congress so dysfunctional that it is deliberately choosing to put the country through that again?

Without funding, according to the White House, the federal government cannot purchase additional monoclonal antibody treatments, and it will run out of supply to send the states as early as May. The government also cannot purchase sufficient treatments to protect immunocompromised individuals. Ambitious plans to help vaccinate the world — and thus to reduce the chances a new, dangerous variant arises — will be frustrated. The government “will be unable to sustain the testing capacity we built over the last 14 months, as we head into the second half of the year,” the White House warns. Remember when the delta surge arrived and hardly anyone could find a test kit? Readily available testing is a foundation of an effective pandemic response going forward. There’s also a cliff coming for the uninsured: Unless Congress acts, the fund that reimburses doctors and other medical providers for caring for them will start to be scaled back — and end completely in early April.