It’s possible that the West’s efforts to beef up Ukraine’s defenses ahead of time have blunted some salvos, and it’s also possible that the huge hit the world is waiting for is only around the corner. But Russia’s restraint so far requires more explanation. Perhaps cyberattacks don’t offer as much bang for one’s ruble in a kinetic war as do old-fashioned bombs and brigades of troops. Perhaps Russia is more concerned about its defenses in this area than about going on the offense; perhaps it worries that blatant aggression with a devastating cyberattack would invite retaliation from the United States that the Kremlin can avoid if it sticks to more modest incursions, including information warfare — and, of course, behind-the-scenes spying.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

None of this means the world should let down its guard. The opposite is true. We’re learning that cyberwarfare involves more than massive, debilitating hacks carried out by a country’s military or other official forces. It also can be conducted with smaller-scale breaches that most states right now don’t consider tantamount to armed conflict, along with Internet-involved active measures from propaganda-hawking to data leaking to espionage. And, in this instance, it has also required some outsourcing. Both sides in today’s conflict have received help with smaller-scale hacking: from Belarus in Russia’s case, and from an IT army of volunteers in Ukraine’s. Ukraine has praised these operations, but also made it clear that the actors aren’t enlisted by the government. Who’s accountable, though, if civilians do get hurt?