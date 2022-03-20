As if to underscore that point, Richard Sackler, former president and co-chairman of the board who has figured most prominently in the development and aggressive promotion of OxyContin, was off camera during the three hours of heartfelt testimony. His refusal to show his face was appalling.

Nonetheless, it was “a day like no other in the history of American jurisprudence,” said Anne Andrews, a lawyer on a committee representing relatives of overdose victims and those in recovery. “The Sacklers have to listen to the direct victims of their crimes, the stories of people who have died, who lost the potential of their lives. But for years the Sacklers painted them in their emails as slime, addicts, as low lifes, and that it was their fault they were addicted. But they are America. They are you and me.”

The hearing was part of a proposed deal worked out by a mediator but still facing legal hurdles to settle thousands of claims brought against Purdue Pharma and protect against future lawsuits. More than two dozen people from 19 states testified in the federal bankruptcy proceedings in New York. One woman recounted how her daughter was prescribed OxyContin for a root canal and spiraled into an addiction that resulted in a fatal overdose when she was 22. The parents of a 20-year-old who was put on OxyContin after a car accident played the 911 call when they found their only child dead from an overdose. A nurse who had a baby while on opioids prescribed years earlier when she was dealing with breast cancer and injuries from an accident spoke of the lifelong physical, developmental and emotional difficulties her daughter faces.

“The victims needed to be heard,” D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) told us in explaining why the District joined eight states in opposing an earlier bankruptcy plan and pushed for not only more money, up to $6 billion, from the Sacklers but also a public reckoning. The Sacklers have never apologized or acknowledged any responsibility for the opioid crisis — even as the company twice pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to the company’s marketing of OxyContin — but the hearing forced them to hear uncomfortable truths about the great harm that was done. Theresa Sackler, a former board member and third wife of one of the founders of Purdue Pharma, sat quietly; David Sackler, former board member and son of Richard Sackler, shifted in his seat.