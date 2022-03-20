The D.C. Council needs to enact tougher laws to protect these trees. These laws include requiring the revocation of any construction permit and zoning relief obtained by a person who illegally chops down a heritage tree. The violator should also receive a fine that is three times the normal fine, and the same fine should be levied on any tree contractor or arborist who helps.

To further prevent these violations, the council should require a notice to the buyer of any property that specifies how many special and heritage trees are on the property and how they must be dealt with under D.C. law. This could easily be accomplished with a tape measure and a preprinted information sheet. Then, buyers who are planning major construction would be warned against purchasing properties that have trees that they cannot lawfully manage during construction.