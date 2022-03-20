Absent congressional leadership, the only option for Afghans is to navigate our broken and backlogged asylum system.
There is a better way. In 1999, the Clinton administration evacuated nearly 20,000 Kosovar refugees out of Macedonia to the United States. Unlike the recent evacuation of Afghans, the parole of Kosovars was followed by adjudicating them as refugees under U.S. law, allowing them access to assistance, lawful residence and family reunification.
Yes, the United States must share responsibility with Europe for Ukrainian refugees, but let’s do it the right way this time.
Mark Hetfield, Bethesda
The writer is president and chief executive of HIAS, the refugee agency of the Jewish community.