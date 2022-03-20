I embrace the call in the March 17 editorial “ Open U.S. doors to Ukrainians ” for the United States to welcome Ukrainian refugees. This should not, however, be through the recommended reenactment of humanitarian parole as used for the Afghans.

The Afghans paroled here are now essentially without status. They have work authorization, but can’t apply for lawful permanent residence and have no right to reunite with their spouse or children. And even accessing basic refugee assistance programs required an act of Congress, but Congress has yet to pass legislation to establish a pathway to lawful permanent residence and family reunification.