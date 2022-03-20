When reading Robin Givhan’s March 16 The Critique column, “From Lauren, a more inclusive version of the American Dream,” [Style] about Ralph Lauren’s advertising campaign with Spelman and Morehouse colleges, two of the country’s oldest and leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities, I was immediately transported back to 1950 when I arrived as a freshman at Morgan State College (now university) in Baltimore, straight out of Philadelphia but dressed like a country hick. It didn’t take long to notice the upperclassmen dressed sharp as a tack every day. Having already embraced their committed mission to acquire a higher education and fortify themselves for an arduous journey into a nation steeped in racism and segregation, their personal dignity and appearance, when it came to clothes, spoke volumes.