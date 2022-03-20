I didn’t know beans about three-buttoned, single vent, natural-shouldered suits, blue blazers with gold buttons, gray slacks, over-the-calf socks, button-down shirts, cuff links, rep-striped ties, pocket squares, and wing-tipped or penny loafer shoes. Struggling parents did what they could to get their children on board, and those summer job paychecks paid for the white buck shoes and the V-neck tennis sweater. The look said something about you, your self-esteem and confidence.
As I look back, sartorial splendor was more armor, and additional ammunition needed in a world fraught with rejection and barriers for Black people at that time.
Walt Carr, Columbia