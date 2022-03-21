Ms. Griner, 31, who plays for a Russian team during the offseason, was arrested last month after customs officers allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her carry-on luggage upon arrival at a Moscow airport. Her prospects — and the chances she will receive anything resembling impartial treatment — are profoundly concerning.

Russian officials announced in mid-March that she will be held at least until mid-May. Outrageously, they have denied American consular officers in Moscow access to Ms. Griner, whose location and conditions of confinement are unknown. That denial flouts international agreements and norms.

After she was taken into custody in February, Russia took weeks to confirm she had been detained. If convicted on drug charges, she may might face up to 10 years in prison. The fact that Ms. Griner is gay — she is the first openly gay athlete to be endorsed by Nike — is cause for even deeper worry given that LGBTQ people face open hostility and repression from Russian authorities.

Whatever the outcome of her case, which is ongoing, there is every reason to fear she has become a pawn in the larger standoff between two superpowers. She would not be the first person exploited by Russian authorities as tensions have mounted between the two countries in recent years.

Two years ago, Russia convicted Paul Whelan, an employee of a Michigan auto parts manufacturer, on espionage charges. The conviction followed a secret trial featuring risibly concocted evidence; while he was in Russia for a friend’s wedding, a Russian acquaintance had given him a thumb drive containing what he said were tourist photos. Mr. Whelan, who is in his early 50s, denied all charges despite repeated interrogations and the U.S. ambassador in Moscow at the time of his trial also protested that he was innocent. Nonetheless, he was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in what was a blatant attempt to trade him for the release of one or more far more prominent Russian criminals imprisoned by the United States.

Russia also continues to hold another American, Trevor Reed, who is serving an absurdly harsh nine-year prison sentence for allegedly assaulting Russian police officers after a night of drinking in Moscow in 2019. Reed, also a former Marine, pleaded not guilty and said he does not remember the incident. He was reported to have staged a week-long hunger strike last fall to protest what his lawyers said was his confinement in a “punitive isolation ward.”