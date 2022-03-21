Mr. Summers might be the former government official most responsible for neoliberal disasters such as the North American Free Trade Agreement and China’s permanent normal trade relations , which offshored U.S. supply chains, jobs and good wages. Last year’s world record of more than $1 trillion in trade deficits for goods reflects today’s bottlenecks and shortage-driven inflation.

Typically, Mr. Summers ignores his past disasters while warning against government efforts to help rebuild U.S. production with good jobs — but without poisoning our air, soil and water, as he proclaims his usual terror of “wage inflation.” Fortunately, most of those with current responsibility for fighting inflation know that salary and benefit compensation for non-farm workers fell 1.1 percent behind consumer price rises last year, even as the economy created a record of 6.4 million jobs.