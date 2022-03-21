Mr. Blinken’s announcement marks the eighth time the United States has designated a genocide, and the barbarity against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017 surely qualifies. The military in Myanmar carried out two waves of violence, triggered by attacks on Myanmar security forces by a Rohingya insurgent group. The second wave in 2017 “targeted civilians indiscriminately and often with extreme brutality,” according to a State Department report. The military, known as the Tatmadaw, raped, murdered and tortured the Rohingya while burning their villages to the ground. On Sept. 2, the Tatmadaw and Buddhist villagers massacred 10 captive Rohingya men who were bound together and then buried in a mass grave. A month later, none of the 6,000 Rohingya who once lived in the coastal village of Inn Din were still there. This was just one episode in a military operation that forced Rohingya into a mass exodus. “The attack against Rohingya was widespread and systematic, which is crucial for reaching a determination of crimes against humanity,” Mr. Blinken said. “The evidence also points to a clear intent behind these mass atrocities — the intent to destroy Rohingya, in whole or in part.”

At the time, Myanmar was a struggling, nascent democracy led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who shared power with the Tatmadaw. When the military blitz against the Rohingya took place, she seemed unwilling or unable to stop it, perturbing those who had admired her stoic leadership of a democracy movement through years under house arrest. In 2019, she personally defended Myanmar against charges of “genocidal acts” before the International Court of Justice. Then her government was overturned by a coup in February 2021, led by Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who had overseen the military’s Rohingya atrocity, and who remains commander in chief. The savagery of the Rohingya campaign is being repeated as the army, struggling to hold on to power, is fighting insurgency elsewhere in Myanmar with the same inhuman tactics.

