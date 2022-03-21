MODERATOR MARGARET BRENNAN: Congresswoman Liz Cheney has said there’s actually a Putin wing of the Republican Party these days. Think she’s referring to [North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn], who called [Ukrainian President] Zelensky a thug? [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene said the U.S. should not fund a war the Ukrainians cannot possibly win. Is there any room in the Republican Party for this rhetoric, and why isn’t there more discipline?

MCCONNELL: Well, there’s some lonely voices out there that are in a different place, but looking at Senate Republicans, I can tell you that I would have — had I been the majority leader — put this Ukraine supplemental up by itself. I think virtually every one of my members would have voted for it. The vast majority of the Republican Party writ large, both in the Congress and across the country, are totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to do — take these steps quicker. Yeah, to be bolder. So, there may be a few lonely voices off the side. I wouldn’t pay much attention to them.