A recent Post headline aptly summed up the GOP’s stance on Ukraine: “More than two dozen Senate Republicans demand Biden do more for Ukraine after voting against $13.6 billion for Ukraine.” And let’s not forget Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggesting the United States not bother defending Ukraine’s right to align itself with NATO (i.e., give in to Russia’s demand to isolate its neighbor from the West). Meanwhile, some of the Senate’s most prominent Republicans have willfully spread Russian propaganda.
Far from a fringe position or one limited to the House, the GOP continues to have a Putin problem — in no small part because it has a Trump problem. I have no doubt that McConnell, like virtually every elected Republican who has been asked, would gladly throw Ukraine to the wolves if the alternative was breaking with Trump.
Beyond Russia, the excuse that the right’s real problem is a small fringe in the GOP is preposterous. Frankly, the GOP’s “mainstream” is a lot closer to the MAGA mob than it is to Romney, the Bush family or the late John McCain. For proof, one need look no further than Hawley, the 2024 wannabe who fist-pumped the mob outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and voted to disenfranchise millions of voters. Now, Hawley argues that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has already been confirmed by the Senate three or times, is soft on child porn. The Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler, ABC News and the Associated Press have debunked the scurrilous attack.
Hawley’s fellow Republicans will not shut him down when hearings for Jackson’s nomination begin Monday. To the contrary, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) has defended Hawley’s attack with a vile whataboutism: Because Democrats investigated claims that now-Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct, Barrasso argues, Hawley should be able to dive in the sewer with abjectly false allegations against Jackson. Such is the moral degeneration of the Republican Party.
The “fringe” has plenty of company. This is a party that overwhelmingly refused to set up an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. It also refused to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act (that previously passed the Senate unanimously) and twice refused to impeach Trump. The party also brought the United States to the brink of defaulting on the debt. The GOP’s “mainstream,” including House leadership, has tolerated violent rhetoric and grotesque anti-Semitism among its members.
It’s just as bad at the state level. Prominent Republican governors have spread covid disinformation. They are also seeking to erect obstacles to voting and make it easier for partisan pols to politicize and overturn election results, all in service of the “big lie” of a stolen election. Red-state governors, including presidential aspirants Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, spend their time designing cruel measures to harass and marginalize LGBTQ youth. Abbott and other red-state Republicans now offer bounties to those who “turn in” women seeking abortions six weeks after becoming pregnant. Even worse, a law in Idaho would force rape victims to endure nine months of pregnancy — while allowing their rapists to collect a bounty for turning them in if they seek an abortion.
McConnell has made his deal with the devil — first with Trump and now with the MAGA cult. McConnell has condoned their radical, anti-democratic crusades for the sake of tax cuts and seeding the Supreme Court with partisan hacks. Sadly, it’s the party’s small reasonable faction, including Romney, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), who are the “fringe.”