Gerald Brevard III, 31, was arrested in the early hours of March 15 in Southeast D.C. after D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) made a plea for help in identifying the suspect. He has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Morgan Holmes, 54, found March 9 shot and stabbed in a tent that had been set on fire near Union Market. Police in D.C. and New York said they believe Mr. Brevard is responsible for the other attacks, including the March 12 fatal shooting of Abdoulaye Coulibaly in Manhattan, but those cases are still under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

Mr. Brevard, who at times lived on the streets himself, has a long arrest record dating back years. He has been in and out of jails in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia on a litany of charges, including shoplifting, armed robbery and sexual assault. Most recently, he served time in the Fairfax County jail after an arrest on a charge of abduction with intent to defile that was reduced to misdemeanor assault in a plea agreement. When Mr. Brevard was arrested, the Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney’s Office described him as “a threat to the public.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

His family says Mr. Brevard also has a well-documented record of schizophrenia, diagnosed when he was in his early 20s. “The bigger picture,” his father told NBC4, ″is not that he has mental illness, but the number of times that he’s been within the judicial system and how the system has failed regarding the treatment of so many, including my son.”

It is indeed worth asking: What services were offered to Mr. Brevard? Should more have been done? He received psychiatric treatment at St. Elizabeths Hospital in 2019 after being found incompetent to stand trial on an assault charge but was subsequently released — found competent — over the objections of his family.

Story continues below advertisement