That they were denied the chance to use their gifts fully is the nation’s loss. Jackson’s achievements are a source of immense pride for anyone eager to see the country make the best use of all of its citizens. But the fact that it has taken until this late date for the first African American woman to be nominated to the high court is also a reminder of how racism and sexism have robbed us of greatness.

My late mother, Louisa Robinson, was head librarian at Claflin University, a historically Black college in my hometown of Orangeburg, S.C. She had the erudition and the credentials to have been considered a candidate to become librarian of Congress. My late mother-in-law, Annie Collins, worked as a researcher at the National Institutes of Health in Washington. With her brains and curiosity, she could have been the first scientist to decode the human genome.

My great-aunt, Florella Fordham, was the first registered nurse of any race in Orangeburg; she would have been a wonderful surgeon. My mother’s cousin, Dorothy Fordham, had a successful military career; she was gifted with the kind of mind and the command presence necessary to chair the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They all lived, however, at a time when Black women ran into a double-glazed glass ceiling: African Americans and women were systematically denied the chance to fulfill their potential. I am sorry they are no longer here to see Jackson have the chance to smash through one more reinforced pane standing between Black women and their potential.

“It’s not easy being the first,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, told Jackson in his opening statement. Indeed, I have a sense of the kind of scrutiny and pressure that being the “first Black” this or that entails. To be the “first Black woman” is an even heavier burden.

As is required of any “first,” Jackson has an impeccable résumé — a magna cum laude undergraduate degree from what was then Harvard-Radcliffe College, a cum laude law degree from Harvard University, a Supreme Court clerkship (for Justice Stephen G. Breyer, whom Jackson would replace), a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She has more experience as a judge than some of her soon-to-be-colleagues and would become the only justice to have served as a public defender. If there were a Supreme Court application form, she would tick every single box.

We live in a time of radical political polarization, however. And although Jackson would have no impact on the court’s ideological balance, Republicans seem to feel obliged to conduct a show trial intended to manufacture grounds for opposing her.

In their opening remarks, senators such as Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) spent more time accusing Democrats of “disgraceful behavior” in past confirmation hearings for Republican Supreme Court nominees than talking about Jackson’s record. Democrats opposed GOP nominees who were “unquestionably qualified” and once voted against a Black woman nominated for a lower court, Cruz argued, implying that Republicans are free to do the same thing.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who wants to be president someday, has telegraphed a line of attack that seeks to portray Jackson’s vigorous advocacy of her clients as a public defender, unremarkable departures from federal sentencing guidelines and out-of-context snippets from her writings as somehow disqualifying for service on the high court.

Too often, part of being first involves watching opponents try their mightiest to avoid benefiting from your talents.

Jackson would bring to the court something it has never had before: her life experience as a Black woman in the United States. She would bring the legacy and moral force of Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth, of Ella Baker and Ida B. Wells. She has said that she stands on the shoulders of Constance Baker Motley, who was the first Black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court and whom President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed in 1966 as the first African American woman to serve as a U.S. federal judge.