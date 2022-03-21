Several years ago, the legislature instituted not one but two inflation measures to increase the gas tax along with inflation, thereby adding to inflation. Instead of acting as our representatives and making tough decisions, legislators put taxation on automatic pilot. Now, the gas tax is doing exactly what was intended: increasing tax revenue dramatically to the transportation trust fund during a period of high inflation. The legislature now wants to provide gas tax relief. It would provide the same relief that affluent Tesla owners already have: No tax for using roads in Maryland except that Tesla owners have permanent relief, but low- and modest-income motorists get only temporary relief.