Republicans’ efforts to defend themselves are risible, even under the gentlest questioning. On “Fox News Sunday,” host Trace Gallagher asked Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), “Does the former president deserve some criticism for what some say is a poor record on Ukraine and Russia?” Sasse first downplayed Trump’s deceit, noting that “there was a lot wrong with” his attempt to withhold aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement that the country would investigate Joe Biden. But it was not reprehensible, criminal or impeachable. Besides, Sasse reasoned, Ukraine eventually received the aid. No harm, no foul, right? It’s only extortion if it’s successful!

Sasse then turned to this whataboutism: “So I think the broader point, rather than making this partisan, right versus left, is we should recognize three administrations in a row . . . haven’t been urgent enough about telling the American people and the world the truth about who Vladimir Putin is.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

No, these things are not the same. Failing to enact sanctions to impose real consequences on Russia, as was the case during the Obama administration, is not in the same moral or political universe as extorting Ukraine, siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence community and peddling Russian propaganda about Crimea and Afghanistan.

Follow Jennifer Rubin ‘s opinions Follow Add

Sasse’s difficulty in condemning Trump’s extortion — arguably the worst betrayal of American national security by a president — is no surprise. To fully denounce Trump’s actions, Sasse would need to acknowledge his own role and that of virtually every other Republican in letting Trump escape punishment for them. It would also entail accepting responsibility for his role in signaling to Putin that he could rely on Trump and Republicans to accede to his aggression.

Republicans not only acquitted Trump, but many actively defended him — including by repeating Russian disinformation. In the House, members including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tried every tactic they could imagine to evade rendering a judgment on Trump’s conduct. As Roll Call put it, “Throughout the first two open hearings of the inquiry, Stefanik has emerged as one of Trump’s chief defenders.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Moreover, to condemn Trump for withholding military aid to Ukraine during its war with Russia would entail acknowledging that the Republican Party is only a recent convert to the causes of democracy and Ukraine’s survival. Why would the GOP have supported a man so devoted to Putin for reelection in 2020?

And who could forget the batch of Republican senators who traveled to Moscow in July 2018 to yuk it up with Russian officials and provide helpful propaganda? The Post reported at the time: “Republican members of Congress sounded a newly conciliatory tone in meetings with Russian lawmakers and officials here on Tuesday in a rare visit to Moscow and a preview of the looming summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.” (This was the infamous Helsinki summit in which Trump publicly took Putin’s side over our intelligence community’s finding that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.)