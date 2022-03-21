The mere idea that a state, such as Idaho or Missouri (is Harry S. Truman turning over in his grave?), could incarcerate me for helping my child receive the health care she needs (i.e., an abortion) is absurd and unworthy of legitimate discussion by state legislatures. Will residents need passports to travel out of state, citing where they are going and why? Will there be a knock on the door when people return from traveling, and the health police questioning where someone has been and why? Or will these states employ “secret” citizens to spy on their neighbors and report suspicious out-of-state visits? These despicable, reeking-of-Gestapo tactics are occurring in states where populations might lack much-needed resources.