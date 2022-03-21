The most notable incomplete task: Passing a budget to fund state government through June 2024.

Virginia affords its legislators more time in even-numbered years specifically to put the state’s fiscal house in order. In odd-numbered years, the House of Delegates and Senate typically adjourn after merely 46 days.

Increasingly it is clear that our elected leaders don’t have enough time in session to do the peoples’ work. Indeed, in two of the past four years, there were multiple special sessions. The part-time legislature was designed long ago for a rural, agrarian Virginia with a much smaller population and far fewer complexities than today’s commonwealth.

It is time to move beyond the fiction that a modern legislative branch in a state as dynamic as Virginia can function adequately meeting so few days a year. The need to lengthen legislative sessions takes on added relevance in a fast-growing state that is so deeply enmeshed with Washington, D.C., economically, socially, technologically, and politically.

Some dismiss the multiple, ad hoc sessions as the fault of divided government. While it’s true that conflicts between versions of the budget supported by the Republican-run House and Democratic-ruled Senate pushed the General Assembly into a special session this year, it doesn’t explain extra sessions the previous two years when Democrats ruled both chambers and the governor’s office.

Partisan skirmishing and occasional legislative delays and disruptions are the price we pay for representative democracy. The adversarial process has value because it tends to produce more measured, moderate, and less volatile public policy.

Virginia has outgrown a lawmaking methodology created for yesteryear’s drowsy Southern farming state with a smaller, more homogenous populace. Rapid and diverse population growth in recent decades and technological leaps in the speed at which information moves and commerce is transacted — unimaginable 50 years ago — have made governing increasingly complicated.

With more than 8.6 million residents, Virginia is the nation’s 12th-largest state. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, six of the 11 larger states have full-time legislatures, as do four smaller ones: Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Wisconsin.

Because not all states prescribe dates and numbers of legislative days, it’s impossible to definitively rank all 50 states’ regular session durations. Full-time assemblies can meet as needed across an entire calendar year, not unlike Congress. Some, like Virginia, meet within specified windows, differing in even- and odd-numbered years. Virginia’s, however, is among the shortest.

Virginia is among 26 states that have what the NCSL classifies as “hybrid” legislatures — a designation between the 10 full-time, professional legislative bodies and the 14 designated as part-time. According to NCSL, legislators in hybrid states “devote 74 percent of a full-time job to legislative duties” compared with 84 percent for full-timers and 57 percent for part-time bodies.

Compensation for hybrid lawmakers ranges from nearly $57,000 annually in Washington state to about $10,000 in South Carolina. Virginia is in the bottom third, paying senators $18,000 a year and delegates $17,460, with both receiving a $211 per diem for each legislative day. West Virginia, with a part-time legislature and one-fifth the population of Virginia, pays its members $20,000 annually.

Short sessions make it difficult for members and their office and professional committee staffs to wade through thousands of bills and devote the level of study and thought that is needed.

Compressed legislative sessions confer a high level of reliance on lobbyists, who enjoy remarkable input and deference among Virginia’s lawmakers as bills are vetted in subcommittees and committees. Better to keep the people's representatives in session long enough to do the job and pay them better.

In the session just ended, the General Assembly passed 841 of the 2,141 bills introduced in the House and Senate and sent them to the governor’s desk.