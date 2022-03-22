The agreement restates promises that have already been made, adding phrases like “moving forward” and “accelerating,” so we shouldn’t take it for more than it is. But with the ongoing pandemic, Russian invasion of Ukraine and climate crisis, a little stability and predictability is welcome alongside some potentially transformative national health-care programs — with the caveat that the details and execution of the deal matter.

At the federal level in Canada, confidence-and-supply agreements are uncommon but far from unprecedented. Indeed, they are a common feature in parliamentary democracies around the world and are reasonable, legitimate tools of governance. Reality, however, rarely constrains political rivals, and Canada’s Conservative Party was fast out of the gate to deride the arrangement. Interim party leader Candice Bergen called the deal a “coalition,” suggesting “Canadians did not vote for an NDP government.” She added “This is little more than backdoor socialism.”

Backdoor socialism? A columnist can dream.

Making the Liberal-NDP agreement work will require all kinds of heavy lifting, but the first challenge is getting some basic facts straight. The Liberal-NDP deal is not a coalition. A coalition exists when members of two or more parties serve in a cabinet together and thus form a government together. What we have here is a deal in which another party remains in opposition but agrees to support the governing party on matters of confidence — bills that, if defeated, would bring down the government — in exchange for certain concessions.

Understanding the difference between a coalition and a confidence-and-supply agreement matters because misunderstanding the system, deliberately or otherwise, allows for lazy, cynical, reactionary critiques. Moreover, the time we spend debating whether the deal is democratic or legitimate (it is both) is time we’re not spending on debating the substance of the policies on offer.

For now, our focus should be on scrutinizing the policies that constitute the agreement and asking follow up questions, such as “Where’s the money to back up the promises?” There are some green shoots that signal promising policy directions, but there are limits to what’s been promised in this plan. The dental care program is targeted at low-income Canadians and includes co-pays for anyone who makes over $70,000 a year. It should be universal and should include no co-pays. It won’t be fully phased in until 2025, though some coverage will begin earlier. That could and should be sped up.

Speaking of universal policies, a national prescription drug plan is on the table with a promise of “continuing progress towards a universal national pharmacare program by passing a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023.” A promise of progress is not a policy, but if the timeline holds and the NDP keeps the Liberals to their word, it’s conceivable that a plan could be in place by the next election. That outcome should not be taken for granted. The closer the deadline gets, the more the NDP must press the Liberals to adopt a truly universal, single-payer model for prescription drugs that applies equally throughout the federation, in each province and territory, and includes no out-of-pocket expenses for Canadians.

In any supply-and-confidence agreement, there is a risk that the junior party in the arrangement gets rolled by the governing side. That will be as true for the NDP as it has ever been. The party has arranged a decent shot at transformative policy, but nothing is done until it’s done.