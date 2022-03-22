In her March 17 op-ed, “ A devastating turn of events in the fight against covid ,” Leana S. Wen noted, “Nearly 1 million Americans have already died from covid-19. How many more must die before Congress heeds the lessons learned?”

She explained how the Biden administration requested $22.5 billion to prepare for the next coronavirus surge, which was negotiated down to $15.6 billion and then, incredibly, “that compromise amount was stripped from the omnibus spending package … after objections from both Republicans and Democrats.” The members of Congress who objected to this expenditure should be called out by name. Their baseless obstinance has put to risk the lives of millions of Americans who are elderly and/or immunocompromised.