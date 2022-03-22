McConnell’s line of attack dovetails with the fearmongering at Fox News and on the right that crime is flourishing in places run by Democrats. This tactic is as predictable as it is tiresome. It’s also only half the story; Republicans are conveniently ignoring the even sorrier state of many places where they’re in charge.

“We are in the middle of a violent crime wave including soaring rates of homicides and carjackings,” McConnell droned during a floor speech March 15. “Amid all this, the soft-on-crime brigade is squarely in Judge Jackson’s corner.” What McConnell doesn’t tell you is that his home state of Kentucky has the third-highest homicide rate per capita in the United States. In fact, eight of the 10 states with the highest homicide rates in 2020 voted that year for Donald Trump.

This startling data is revealed in a new report from centrist think tank Third Way. Mississippi leads the way with a 2020 homicide rate of 20.5 per 100,000 residents, the report says, and “the five states with the highest murder rates, all Trump-voting states, had rates at least 240 percent higher than New York’s murder rate and at least 150 percent higher than California’s.”

Top 10 homicide rates in the U.S. Eight of the 10 states with the highest homicide rates in 2020 voted that year for Donald Trump (states marked in red). STATE PER CAPITA HOMICIDE RATE Mississippi Louisiana Kentucky Alabama Missouri South Carolina New Mexico Georgia Arkansas Tennessee 20.5 15.8 14.3 14.2 14.0 10.7 10.7 10.5 10.3 9.9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Note: Rounded numbers. Calculations based on publicly available state crime reports and local news sources. THE WASHINGTON POST Source: Third Way.

The report further points out that the homicide rate averaged across all states that went for Trump was 40 percent higher in 2020 than the homicide rate in all states Joe Biden won. And six out of the 10 states with the greatest increase in homicide rates over 2019 levels voted for Trump, including McConnell’s Kentucky — which saw a 58 percent spike.

That’s not to say crime isn’t a problem in blue locales. Stories out of Seattle, New York and Chicago have understandably scared the bejesus out of people. The 28.5 homicides per 100,000 residents in 2020 in Chicago far outpaces the national average of 6.5; Democratic-led Houston is similarly bleak.

But exclusive focus on these jurisdictions obscures dire data outside Democratic-voting states and cities. The per capita homicide rates in Mobile, Ala., Jacksonville, Fla., and Tulsa, Okla. — all cities with Republican mayors — are more than double those in Los Angeles or Seattle. The rate in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R) hometown of Bakersfield, Calif., is twice New York’s.

“The increase in murders is not a liberal cities problem but a national problem," report authors Jim Kessler and Kylie Murdock write. "Murder rates are actually higher in Republican, Trump-voting states that haven’t even flirted with ideas like defund the police,” including places that have been “GOP bastions for the last quarter of a century.”

In a conversation about the report, Kessler told me, “No one seems to notice a murder in Mississippi, because it just doesn’t conform to the story that gets told over and over again.”

We in the media are certainly guilty of repeating that story ad infinitum and of making murder and mayhem seem solely like an urban, blue-state phenomenon. But Republicans bear a hefty load of responsibility in all this. Crime has no party affiliation, yet Republicans have spent generations exploiting it and the fear of it for political gain. They hype tragic stories in progressive cities while ignoring events just as heartbreaking in their own backyards.