That’s what’s happening now, as the Commanders intensify efforts to nail down a home for the 2027 season, when they will no longer be contractually obligated to remain at FedEx Field, in Maryland’s Prince George’s County. The team is determined to scrap that stadium, about 25 years old and widely detested, and build a new one.

There’s no doubt the District, Maryland and Virginia would all love to land the next stadium. But it has become increasingly clear that there’s a limit to their ardor and the financial incentives they’re willing to provide. Because along with the cachet, excitement and possible tax revenue that would flow from landing an NFL team, these days, an unseemly aroma — the stench of a toxic corporate culture and ongoing investigations into sexual harassment — wafts from the Commanders with Mr. Snyder at the helm.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Granted, Virginia lawmakers, with backing from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), appear likely to approve a deal that would divert a portion of the tax revenue generated by a new stadium and surrounding mini-city Mr. Snyder would like to build, and use it to pay off some debt incurred to build the stadium. (Mr. Snyder would pony up the balance.) But in the face of public pushback, the enabling legislation was rewritten to cap that tax giveaway at $350 million, roughly a third of the subsidy foreseen in an earlier draft.

That’s still generous state support — all too generous, considering that Mr. Snyder is among America’s richest individuals, and some other NFL owners have financed stadiums without public subsidy. Yet, so far at least, Virginia’s plans have not goaded D.C. and Maryland to put up similar financial sweeteners.

Officials in the District, where many hope the team returns to its roots with a new arena at the RFK Stadium site, are divided about the wisdom of chasing the Commanders. So far, the city is not legally empowered to negotiate with the team, as the RFK site is owned by the National Park Service, and a bill in Congress that would transfer it to D.C. has stalled.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Maryland, where Mr. Snyder could build a new stadium on the FedEx Field land he already owns, state and local officials have pitched the Commanders on a major development push in the dreary area surrounding the arena. Yet while Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and state lawmakers are prepared to subsidize new stadiums for the state’s other two major pro sports stadiums — the NFL’s Ravens and MLB’s Orioles, in Baltimore — no comparable legislation has materialized to help the Commanders. Mr. Hogan has vowed no public financing for the Commanders.