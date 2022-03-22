It’s clear Republicans have no legitimate reason to oppose her, as evidenced by the bizarre line of questioning from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday concerning his notion that previous nominees were mistreated and whining about the recidivism rate of released enemy combatants.
If only Jackson had a chance to answer these questions:
- If your husband had attended the rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, would you feel obliged to recuse yourself from cases related to what transpired that day?
- When right-wing justices proclaim, for example, that a “fetus has an interest in having a life," do you think they understand that they are improperly substituting their own religious views for constitutional analysis?
- Is it appropriate for a president to pick nominees from a preapproved list of candidates created by a group with a partisan agenda and whose funding sources are hidden? Shouldn’t people have to disclose whether they have contributed to groups that provide such a list to a president?
- Should justices own individual stocks?
- Why is it a problem to have a federal judiciary heavily dominated by former prosecutors?
- Why do you think the six-person majority of justices nominated by Republican presidents almost always wind up on the side of Republicans when it comes to cases on abortion, guns, federal regulation, etc.?
- Is the notion of “originalism” a way to minimize the rights of those excluded by the Framers (e.g., women)?
- Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in Shelby County v. Holder opined that preclearance under the Voting Rights Act was no longer necessary since voting discrimination was a thing of the past. Was he wrong, considering the spate of legislation designed to minimize voting access for minorities?
- Do you think justices should stop giving speeches in partisan settings and whining about being labeled “partisan hacks”?
- In his majority opinion in Brnovich v. DNC, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. came up with “guideposts” for applying Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act that do not appear in the statute and in some instances contradict the express purpose of the statute. How is this not egregious judicial activism?
- If a justice previously signed on to an ad for an extreme anti-abortion group, should she recuse herself from abortion cases?
- When critics accuse you of being the beneficiary of “affirmative action,” what does it tell you about their views on race?
- If a Supreme Court nominee is credibly accused of sexual misconduct, doesn’t the Senate have an obligation to investigate?
- Don’t the partisan histrionics of this committee lend credence to the perception the court is simply a bunch of partisans in robes?