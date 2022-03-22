If your husband had attended the rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, would you feel obliged to recuse yourself from cases related to what transpired that day?

When right-wing justices proclaim , for example, that a “fetus has an interest in having a life," do you think they understand that they are improperly substituting their own religious views for constitutional analysis?

Is it appropriate for a president to pick nominees from a preapproved list of candidates created by a group with a partisan agenda and whose funding sources are hidden? Shouldn’t people have to disclose whether they have contributed to groups that provide such a list to a president?

Should justices own individual stocks?

Why is it a problem to have a federal judiciary heavily dominated by former prosecutors?

Why do you think the six-person majority of justices nominated by Republican presidents almost always wind up on the side of Republicans when it comes to cases on abortion, guns, federal regulation, etc.?

Is the notion of “originalism” a way to minimize the rights of those excluded by the Framers (e.g., women)?

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in Shelby County v. Holder opined that preclearance under the Voting Rights Act was no longer necessary since voting discrimination was a thing of the past. Was he wrong, considering the spate of legislation designed to minimize voting access for minorities?

Do you think justices should stop giving speeches in partisan settings and whining about being labeled “partisan hacks”?

Brnovich v. DNC, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. came up with “guideposts” for applying Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act that do not appear in the statute and in some instances contradict the express purpose of the statute. How is this not egregious judicial activism? In his majority opinion in, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. came up with “guideposts” for applying Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act that do not appear in the statute and in some instances contradict the express purpose of the statute. How is this not egregious judicial activism?

If a justice previously signed on to an ad for an extreme anti-abortion group, should she recuse herself from abortion cases?

When critics accuse you of being the beneficiary of “affirmative action,” what does it tell you about their views on race?

If a Supreme Court nominee is credibly accused of sexual misconduct, doesn’t the Senate have an obligation to investigate?