For decades, the Supreme Court has gradually outsourced responsibilities to lower courts — giving state supreme courts increasing authority over public policy. In the early 1980s, the Supreme Court regularly decided more than 150 cases per term. In its last full term, it heard just 62 cases. Worse, a 2014 Reuters investigation found that cases are increasingly heard from a select group of lawyers — most of whom “worked for law firms that primarily represented corporate interests.”

And even among the dwindling cases the Supreme Court is hearing, it has frequently limited the scope of its authority, particularly over voting rights. Take the 2019 partisan gerrymandering case, where the court’s conservative majority threw its hands in the air and claimed the case was beyond its purview — leaving state courts as the primary judicial battleground for gerrymandering disputes. Similarly, in a 2018 gay rights case and a 2021 case on Texas’s restrictive abortion law, the court ruled that it could not issue a judgment on key legal questions, leaving them to be adjudicated back in state courts. (It just so happens that this particular interpretation of judicial authority mostly benefited Republicans.)

So as the Supreme Court delegates its responsibilities, the power of state supreme courts has expanded in kind. Not surprisingly, corporate interests have noticed. In 38 states, supreme court judges are either elected or face reelection after appointment — and like virtually every other competitive election in the United States, big money has an enormous influence in these races. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, rich donors and interest groups (often funded by corporate cash) donated close to $100 million to state judicial elections in the 2019-2020 election cycle, the most since the center began tracking these numbers in 2000.

Who, exactly, is spending all that money? Often, we just don’t know. The Citizens United ruling (another one of the John G. Roberts Jr. court’s greatest hits) made it far easier for interest groups to spend on elections without disclosing their funding sources. As law professor and civil jury expert Stephan Landsman puts it, the ruling “threw wider the floodgates of dark money” into judicial campaigns.

The result is mass corporate spending, often by the very institutions that are facing lawsuits over their harmful behavior. In 2017, Alicia Bannon and her team at the Brennan Center for Justice tracked $5 million that poured into a race for a single seat on Louisiana's state Supreme Court. They traced much of that figure to “oil and gas companies and plaintiffs’ lawyers on opposite sides in lawsuits that will determine whether these companies will have to pay for environmental remediation due to past drilling.”

This is particularly troubling as democracy’s future is adjudicated in state supreme courts. Even in favorable rulings, we’ve seen plenty of close calls. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled 4 to 3 in 2020 not to hear a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to throw out more than 200,000 votes. It also ruled 4 to 3 to adopt Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s (Wis.) congressional maps, and to keep absentee ballot boxes available for this year’s primary. A crucial vote in both cases? Liberal judge Jill Karofsky, who was elected in an upset in 2020.

In certain states, judiciaries are the only stopgap between democracy and permanent minority rule by right-wing ideologues. Protecting these courts will require, in the short term, channeling as many resources as possible into these races to counter mass corporate spending. And in the long term, it will require passing tough campaign finance reform to stop races from getting bloated with dark money.

Many such reforms would not even require the Supreme Court to overturn Citizens United. As law professor and public policy expert Abby Wood notes, Citizens United does not prevent Congress or agencies such as the Federal Election Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission and IRS from regulating money in judicial elections. States also have many ways to limit corporate money’s influence in elections — from requiring judges to use public financing, to beefing up financial disclosure rules, to eliminating judicial elections altogether. In other words, this is not a case where governmental dysfunction must doom us to live with the problem indefinitely. Change is possible, but it will take forward-looking leaders allied with mass movements to demand a better system — and it wouldn’t hurt for the media to spotlight the problem as well.

