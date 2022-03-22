It should be a no-brainer for Romney to endorse his fellow Republican. Regaining control of the Senate is one of the GOP’s most important objectives, and that means marshaling every conceivable vote to make that happen. Lee is going to back whomever the Republican senators nominate to become their majority leader, but McMullin has not said which party he will caucus with if elected. Given that he has been endorsed by the Democratic mayor of Salt Lake County and other Democratic leaders, it’s an open question whether he will back the GOP.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Romney nonetheless says he’ll stay above this fray, saying both men are his friends. That’s sweet, but party loyalty matters, too. It’s one thing to disagree within one’s own party; that’s what primaries are for. It’s another to say that one is going to stay out of a general election and essentially tell your own state’s voters that there’s no difference between your party’s nominee and someone backed by your party’s adversaries. If that’s friendship, Lee should start finding better friends.

Follow Henry Olsen ‘s opinions Follow Add

I like Lee, but I can understand why he is not every Republican’s cup of tea. He’s one of the most consistently conservative senators, earning a 96 percent lifetime rating from Heritage Action for America. Romney, for comparison, has a 66 percent lifetime score, signifying his distance from movement conservatives on a number of issues. Lee is also one of the more aggressive senators, often backing tactical measures such as threatening to shut down the government to get his way.

Still, that’s what primaries are for. Conservatives can air out their differences within the family, then unite to fight the battle against Democrats in the fall. Romney asked for party unity when he was the GOP’s nominee in 2012, which he received despite many conservatives’ severe misgivings. It’s simply spiteful and churlish for him to now deny Lee what he eagerly sought when it was to his advantage.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Romney has not always been a Republican. He was a registered independent for nearly 20 years when he lived in Massachusetts, moving to the GOP only in 1993 as he challenged Democratic icon Sen. Edward M. Kennedy. He’s been a solid Republican ever since, even if he did not vote for Trump in 2020. That makes his current stance incongruous — and perhaps even suspicious.

Romney’s reticence raises the question of whether he plans to support the Republican Conference’s choice for leader after the election. Fellow moderate Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) recently crossed party lines to endorse each other’s reelections. Manchin also endorsed Republican Sen. Susan Collins’s 2020 reelection bid. If McMullin were to win, he and Romney could theoretically join those moderates to form a bloc of five who could determine control of the Senate. That may be far-fetched, but such cross-partisan arrangements are not uncommon in state legislatures.