Then Mr. Hazel began his effort to cover every acre of land in the county with houses, townhouses, apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, parking lots, roads and streets. We voted for Audrey Moore, who tried to slow the onrush of development. For a while, she was successful. No sewers were available in areas where he wanted to build stuff. Ultimately, Mr. Hazel won and turned the county into a city.
We were impressed that, when he was finished in Fairfax County, he didn’t want to live there. He bought 50 acres of open country in a rural county, so his neighbors wouldn’t crowd him. Even he didn’t care for the urban county he had created.
Joseph W. Howe, Arlington