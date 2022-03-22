I dissent from the praise heaped on the late John Tilghman “Til” Hazel Jr. in the March 19 editorial “‘ The greatest D.C.-area community leader .’” Some of us regarded Mr. Hazel as the person who did the most to spoil Fairfax County.

We moved into the county just before he began his maniacal drive to turn it into an urban city. Open land, farms, cows even. Annandale was the outermost limit of settlement. When we were looking at our house before buying it, a kid rode by on a bike with a fishing pole. Yes! This was where we wanted to live. This was where we wanted to raise our family.