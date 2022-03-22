I dissent from the praise heaped on the late John Tilghman “Til” Hazel Jr. in the March 19 editorial “‘The greatest D.C.-area community leader.’” Some of us regarded Mr. Hazel as the person who did the most to spoil Fairfax County.

We moved into the county just before he began his maniacal drive to turn it into an urban city. Open land, farms, cows even. Annandale was the outermost limit of settlement. When we were looking at our house before buying it, a kid rode by on a bike with a fishing pole. Yes! This was where we wanted to live. This was where we wanted to raise our family.

Then Mr. Hazel began his effort to cover every acre of land in the county with houses, townhouses, apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, parking lots, roads and streets. We voted for Audrey Moore, who tried to slow the onrush of development. For a while, she was successful. No sewers were available in areas where he wanted to build stuff. Ultimately, Mr. Hazel won and turned the county into a city.

We were impressed that, when he was finished in Fairfax County, he didn’t want to live there. He bought 50 acres of open country in a rural county, so his neighbors wouldn’t crowd him. Even he didn’t care for the urban county he had created.

Joseph W. Howe, Arlington