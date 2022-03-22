World leaders have been terrified into what amounts to appeasement because of the threat of nuclear war. Mr. Zelensky points to a different way: “The wars of the past have prompted our predecessors to create institutions that should protect us from war. But they unfortunately don’t work. We see it, you see it.” It is time for media reporters, pundits, influencers and world leaders to think outside the Cold War box of the past 76 years. Stand up to the bully now. Clear the skies over Ukraine now. Change the paradigm.
Sea Raven, Frederick
Regarding the March 17 front-page article “President uses term ‘war criminal’ for Putin on a high-drama day”:
The world has overwhelmingly deemed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Ukraine to be war crimes. The president of the United States supported that finding by referring to Mr. Putin as a “war criminal.”
And then Russia declared President Biden’s use of that term to be “unacceptable” and “unforgivable.” If we accept Russia’s declaration as valid, then just what terms would it prefer we use to “acceptably” describe a leader who orders the bombing and slaughter of hundreds of innocent women and children in a country he invaded without provocation?
Michael J. McFadden, Philadelphia
As a Ukrainian American, I am disgusted more has not been done to help the more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees. Why aren’t more Ukrainian refugees being allowed to claim asylum in the United States from this horrific war?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was recently asked whether any Ukrainian refugees will be brought to the United States, and he said only that he would “look” at it. Vice President Harris was asked a similar question, and her answer was to look at the Polish president and say with laughter, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” This is no laughing matter. This is a disgrace. Even Israel has announced it would accept up to 25,000 non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees.
I served in the U.S. Air Force, and I know our country can bring many Ukrainian refugees to America on military cargo planes. I call on President Biden to take immediate action to bring Ukrainian refugees to the United States.
John Meinhold, Portsmouth, N.H.