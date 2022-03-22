I agreed with everything Sarah Longwell wrote in her March 16 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill really says ‘don’t tell the truth’,” with one caveat: She seemed to hold Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and “his cynical allies” almost completely responsible for the egregious provisions of the bill and its ramifications. But doesn’t this position ignore that at least half the voting population of Florida agrees with the provisions of the bill? Otherwise, the simple solution would be that Mr. DeSantis would not have been elected.

This tells us the majority of Florida voters are comfortable with any harm that may come to those whose families are “different.” Does anyone expect this governor to stand up and point out the true nature of this or any other law? Hardly, especially if he seeks to retain his position in the next election. Too often, this simple fact is overlooked in all discussions. We can condemn the politicians, but until the voters recognize things like cause and effect, not much will change.

Michael Goldfinger, Rockville