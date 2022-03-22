This tells us the majority of Florida voters are comfortable with any harm that may come to those whose families are “different.” Does anyone expect this governor to stand up and point out the true nature of this or any other law? Hardly, especially if he seeks to retain his position in the next election. Too often, this simple fact is overlooked in all discussions. We can condemn the politicians, but until the voters recognize things like cause and effect, not much will change.
Michael Goldfinger, Rockville