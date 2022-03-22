After his most recent such claim, on March 16, reaction in the West ranged from disgust at his blatant lying to speculation over his possible insanity.

But what if the plan for short-term military success in Ukraine is not the one — or the only one — Putin has in mind? What if he is alluding to something more ambitious, of which war in Ukraine is just a part?

Putin has made it repeatedly and abundantly clear that he seeks disruption of a post-Cold War global order that he regards not as a reflection of neutral political and legal principles, but as a self-serving construct of the United States.

To Putin, the “empire of lies,” as he calls the United States — mocking the “evil empire" phrase with which President Ronald Reagan delegitimized the U.S.S.R. — did not win the Cold War on the merits, but rather because feckless Soviet leaders lost their will to fight.

Drunk on triumphalism, as Putin tells it, the United States proved its hypocrisy by using military force without authorization from the United Nations in places such as Kosovo and Iraq. Russians cannot trust a U.S.-led NATO’s claims to be defensive and must defy it before it “dismembers” Russia.

For Putin, Russian pushback is a long-range project, traceable to his 2007 speech in which he labeled the U.S.-led global order “pernicious,” and which he is carrying out now by punishing Ukraine for its NATO membership ambitions.

Perhaps he can no longer conquer Ukraine, but he can truncate its sovereignty by reducing cities to rubble and creating a stalemated “frozen conflict,” like those in other ex-Soviet republics such as Georgia and Moldova.

For Putin, prolonged war might be preferable: It provides a pretext to purge domestic “scum” and “traitors,” and for national rededication to “Christian values,” in contrast to the libertine West’s “gender freedom” — as he disparagingly calls it. "We haven’t had this unity for a long time,” Putin exulted at a Mar. 18 rally in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Though the United States and its allies imposed economic sanctions much tougher than Putin anticipated, the Russian president blamed the West for their impact on his people, and pivoted quickly to recasting economic isolation as an opportunity for “structural reform” and greater self-reliance.

To us, it appears nuts, this deliberate sacrifice of lives and well-being to his grandiose, doomed geopolitical scheme. As National Review’s Kevin D. Williamson puts it, “the purportedly soft and undisciplined West put Russia on its a-- in about five minutes when push came to shove.”

Yet it’s still early: Putin has cards to play, starting with the fact that the West’s sanctions against Russia also entail costs for Americans and Europeans, such as higher gas and food prices.

Opposition to Putin’s war has galvanized democratic nations morally. Soon, that clarity might be complicated by deals with various authoritarians — Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela — that Washington makes in the name of countering Russia.

For its part, Russia still appears able to count on China’s backing, as well as the neutrality of such large countries as India, which the United States has cultivated as a partner against China, but which still gets most of its arms from Russia and might see Western sanctions as a chance to acquire Russian oil at fire-sale prices.

Brazil depends on Russia for 22 percent of its fertilizer supply; Putin restricted fertilizer exports last October. This probably had something to do with President Jair Bolsonaro’s subsequent visit to Moscow on Feb. 16, at which Bolsonaro stood beside Putin and expressed “solidarity.”

Advertisement

And there’s no denying that, however much Putin might exaggerate them, U.S. foreign policy mistakes — especially in Iraq and Libya — give his propagandists plenty to work with.

None of this is to suggest that Putin’s war is remotely justifiable, much less that he is some sort of geopolitical chess master.

The point is that, even at this late date, we might still not be taking Putin quite seriously enough. He has been preparing for this war and associated diplomatic initiatives assiduously for years; his goals extend well beyond Ukraine or Europe. “The current crisis," his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has said, “reflects the battle in the broadest sense of the word for what the world order will look like.”

Putin is deeply invested in it — not only politically, but emotionally — and, determined not to fail for lack of will, as he believes the Soviet leadership did, he is likely to persist.

We can hope that a Ukrainian counteroffensive or a palace revolt in Moscow will destroy Putin, and undo his plans.