“This is how it was in his time; this is how it is today and will always be,” Putin said of Fedor Ushakov, an 18th-century admiral reputed never to have lost a battle and canonized as a saint in 2001, shortly after Putin became president.

Putin’s short remarks offered a reminder that his personality is more complex — and perhaps more dangerous — than the usual stereotype of him as an ex-KGB officer who wants to revive the Soviet Union. Putin is something different — a Russian Orthodox Christian believer rather than an atheist, with an ideology closer to Benito Mussolini’s fascism than Vladimir Lenin’s communism.

Penetrating the riddle of Putin’s psyche is a life-or-death matter these days, as the Ukraine war grinds on and the world worries about the danger that Putin will escalate with chemical or even nuclear weapons. Experts say Putin isn’t irrational in the usual clinical sense. But he has entered a realm where his decisions are driven by a grandiose sense of his place in Russian history. In his own mind, his mission is transcendent.

The concert speech is a good place to start decoding Putin’s outlook. It was billed as an anniversary celebration of the March 2014 referendum in Crimea that endorsed its links with Russia after Russian forces seized the territory from Ukraine. Putin used the gathering as a flag-waving pep rally for the brutal invasion of Ukraine he launched on Feb. 24.

Putin described the bloody assault as salvation for Ukraine — and spoke of a religious duty “to relieve these people of suffering.” Astonishingly, he quoted the Bible to justify his blitzkrieg: “I recall the words from the Holy Scripture: Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Putin’s words sound perverse, even blasphemous, to us in the West. Putin’s army has bombed maternity hospitals, shopping malls and opera houses in Ukraine. But this twisted version is evidently what Putin believes.

Putin’s religiosity is a little noted but powerful part of his personality. Putin’s mother, Maria, was a “deeply religious” woman, according to biographer Steven Lee Myers, who survived the siege of Leningrad in World War II after moaning for help amid a pile of corpses. When her son Vladimir was born in 1952, she "secretly baptized the boy,” Myers writes.

Putin is said to wear a small aluminum cross that was given to him by his mother, according to a 2012 biography by Chris Hutchins and Alexander Korobko. He didn’t display it while serving in the KGB, but when he went to Israel in 1993, according to their account, Putin claimed he “put the cross around my neck. I have never taken it off since.”

Putin’s passion for the Russian Orthodox church underlies the sense of “oneness” between Russia and Ukraine that he expressed in a rambling essay he wrote in July 2021, which was a precursor of the violent assault to come. Putin noted that the roots of his faith were in Kyiv, where St. Vladimir in 988 converted from paganism to Orthodoxy. The Orthodox faithful were often repressed over subsequent centuries but they persisted in Russia and Ukraine, Putin wrote. “We are one people,” he proclaimed.

Though Putin often seems nostalgic for the Soviet Union, his July essay blasted the Soviets for creating what he claimed was a false sense of a separate Ukrainian identity, enshrined in a separate republic carved out of Mother Russia. “The Bolsheviks treated the Russian people as inexhaustible material for their social experiments,” Putin wrote. “One fact is crystal clear: Russia was robbed.”

In place of communism, Putin proposed what Yale professor Timothy Snyder has described as “Russian fascism.” Its ideological guru was the philosopher Ivan Ilyan, who fled Russia in 1922, after the Bolshevik Revolution, and visited Italy before settling in Germany. Ilyan admired the Italian dictator Mussolini, and praised the Fascists for capturing the popular “Spirit,” or Dukh. Ilyan saw Russia as a perpetual victim of the West that needed a “manly” leader who would become “the living organ of Russia,” according to Snyder.

Putin embraced this mystical Russian ideal. “Beginning in 2005, Putin began to rehabilitate Ilyan as a Kremlin court philosopher,” Snyder writes. He brought Ilyan’s remains back to Russia, placed flowers at his grave and cited him in articles, such as a 2012 essay that explained Ilyan’s vision that “Russia as a spiritual organism served not only all of the Orthodox nations … but all the nations of the world.”

At the heart of Putin’s worldview is a sense that Russia has been humiliated by a Western conspiracy. In Putin’s view, the “Euro-Atlantic countries” have lost their spiritual anchor, according to biographer Myers. “They are denying moral principles and all traditional identities: national, cultural, religious, and even sexual” and are on “a direct path to degradation and primitivism,” Putin said in a 2013 speech quoted by Myers.

Putin’s rage at Western elites and their Russian friends was on vivid display last week, in a March 16 video speech. He ranted at “scum and traitors” who supported “the so-called collective West” rather than Russia. He scorned those who “cannot make do without foie gras, oysters or gender freedom, as they call it.”

Russia’s enemies are immoral, Putin argued. “They believe that everything is for sale and everything can be bought, and therefore they think we will break down and back off. But they do not know our history and our people well enough.”

Take a good look at the face of the West’s adversary in Ukraine. Putin does not appear to be simply a bully or an opportunist, who can be swayed by economic pressure or vanquished by arms. He believes deeply in the evil that he is doing. He sees the destruction of an independent Ukraine almost as a religious duty.