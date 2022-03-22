Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty dates to the 1950s, when, as separate organizations, they began broadcasting behind the Iron Curtain to Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. Radio Free Asia was founded in 1996 to reach China and other closed societies in Asia. Today, both are private, independent organizations that receive funding from the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

More of their content is digital these days, although there is still some radio. Radio Free Asia has cast light on the mistreatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China, reported on the anti-democratic coup in Myanmar, documented the crackdown on freedom in Cambodia and frequently examined the North Korean dictatorship. RFE/RL has been unceasing in its reporting on President Vladimir Putin’s growing repression in Russia as well as the upheaval in Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko stole the 2020 election and now the mayhem and cruelty of Mr. Putin’s war against Ukraine. In the recent omnibus spending bill, Congress gave RFA a 30 percent increase lifting its annual budget to $62.6 million and RFE/RL a 15 percent increase to $145 million. This is a welcome vote of confidence, none too soon, given that both Russia and China, as well as many smaller nations, are slamming the door on independent news and information, imposing restrictions on digital and broadcast channels, demanding obedience of the news media, policing social media, and imprisoning journalists.

Beaming truth into these shut-in corners of the world is becoming more and more difficult. RFE/RL has been forced to suspend its operations in Russia after a years-long campaign against it by the government. But the outlet has vowed to carry on using “every platform possible,” and its websites have seen soaring traffic in the first two weeks of the war against Ukraine, offering hope that it can continue to reach Russian audiences despite censorship and other hurdles. Both organizations plan expansion; RFE/RL is looking at more investigative reporting on Russia and opening bureaus in the Baltics. RFA plans to expand its work in China with Mandarin, Tibetan, Uyghur and Cantonese services and to broaden its reach elsewhere, including Mandarin content for young people worldwide.