While Biden spoke, one of our best — retired Army Spec. Scott Ryan Merryman — lay languishing in a jail cell, less than 20 miles from the Capitol, because of a mental health crisis.

In January, Secret Service agents arrested Merryman, for whom I serve as counsel, because he’d made threatening statements about Biden. Merryman was acutely psychotic and delusional at the time. Psychiatrists who have since examined him say he is not dangerous — he is simply ill. But he remains behind bars because of a lack of will and resources to treat our disabled veterans.

In 2005, Merryman, who was then 20 and living in Kansas, wrote to the Army asking to enlist “so I can have a good life and serve my country.” For the next five years, he served with honor. He trained with an Airborne unit to jump out of planes. In 2007, he deployed to Afghanistan, where he guarded a prisoner camp and conducted high-risk tactical missions. He saw combat and lost friends.

Merryman returned with a slew of medals. But he was physically and mentally broken. He had a metal rod surgically implanted in his spine because of a back injury sustained “after falling down a mountainside in Afghanistan.” He had multiple knee surgeries to repair the impact damage from jumping out of planes. His records reflect that he “experienced multiple exposures to combat and combat trauma while deployed.” He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and medically retired at age 25.

Merryman went home and sought treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Over the next 10 years, he had ups and downs, struggling with addiction to oxycodone after his surgeries, then with alcoholism. One constant: Merryman always wanted to get better — for himself and his family.

He hit a low point last June. Worried he’d become a burden to his family, he decided he no longer wanted to live. He put his arm into a table saw, severed an artery and was taken to a hospital for surgery. He survived and, with his family’s support, seemed to improve. He even married.

But in December, struggling with his medications, Merryman had a psychotic break. He became convinced that God was sending him on a mission to “slay the Anti-Christ” and hitched a ride with a truck driver from Kansas to Maryland. He posted delusional messages on Facebook, referring to Biden as a “demon.” He made rambling phone calls to the White House switchboard, and his behavior was reported to the Secret Service. On Jan. 27, he was arrested at a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown. He had three bullets in his pocket, but no weapon.

Since then, Merryman’s legal team and family have been fighting to get him out of jail and into treatment. He is no longer psychotic. He knows he made a serious mistake. He wants help. But despite Biden’s commitments, no help has come.

We have made countless appeals to Veterans Affairs to take responsibility for Merryman’s care, escalating his case up every available chain. On Feb. 23, a federal judge issued an order urging VA to act and warning that if it does not, Merryman will almost certainly “instead be committed to a jail-type facility where he will not receive care and treatment appropriate for his condition.” VA has been either unwilling or unable to satisfy the court’s order.

On March 7, just days after Biden’s State of the Union address, Merryman testified in court that he was growing hopeless as a result of his prolonged isolation in a solitary cell. A lawyer for VA sat and watched as Merryman testified that he had tried to hang himself with a bedsheet. He failed because the bedpost was too low and his feet touched the ground.

Over two weeks have passed since that hearing, and Merryman remains in jail. He is not allowed to make phone calls and is completely disconnected from his family. Because he was candid about his suicidal ideation, he has been placed on suicide watch. When I visited him recently, he was wearing only a sleeveless “safety smock” with Velcro closures in front. He hadn’t showered in over a week. I could smell the sour odor of his body through the plexiglass between us.