I was interested to read Marc Racicot’s March 17 op-ed, “Trump is wasting our time.” I agree that former president Donald Trump’s expressions of admiration for the Russian president’s tactics invading Ukraine are beyond the pale. At the same time, I disagree with Mr. Racicot’s statement, “There is no record of anybody else, other than Trump, anywhere, at any time during this Russian massacre, who has described Vladimir Putin’s actions as ‘savvy,’ ‘smart’ and ‘genius.’” Perhaps Mr. Racicot has forgotten that former secretary of state Mike Pompeo has lauded the Russian strongman as a “talented,” “savvy,” “capable statesman,” and that Tucker Carlson has also praised Mr. Putin.